Green hydrogen is expected to play a key role in the decarbonization of energy, industry, and transport by 2050. For this transition to succeed, actors from across the value chain will need to mobilize to make green hydrogen cost-competitive and reach the 2$/kg threshold that will unlock finance and investment at scale.This session will explore how the key challenges in moving towards a clean hydrogen economy can be overcome through a joint and coordinated mobilization of industry, finance, and policymakers in pursuit of the critical breakthrough of 25GW green hydrogen capacity deployed by 2026.