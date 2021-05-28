Cancel
Rock Music

Jordan Davis Announces ‘Buy Dirt’ Tour Dates, Seaforth and MacKenzie Porter to Join

By Robyn Collins
95.3 Big Kat
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jordan Davis will be hitting the road this fall to support his latest EP, Buy Dirt. The title track off the project, which features superstar Luke Bryan, is also the name of the tour. The Buy Dirt Tour is scheduled to kick off on September 9 in Minneapolis and run...

95.3 Big Kat

Oneonta, NY
95.3 Big Kat plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

