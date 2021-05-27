Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Lactate reveals all about its antidepressant prowess

sciencecodex.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDepression is the leading cause of disability worldwide. Neuroscientists from Synapsy - the Swiss National Centre of Competence in Research into Mental Illness - based at Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV) and Lausanne University (UNIL) have recently demonstrated that lactate, a molecule produced by the body during exercise, has an antidepressant effect in mice. Lactate is best known for the pivotal role it plays in the nutrition of neurons inside the brain. Yet it can also counter the inhibition of the survival and proliferation of new neurons, a loss seen in patients suffering from depression and in stressed animal. Furthermore, the research team pinpointed NADH as a vital component in the mechanism: this is a molecule with antioxidant properties that is derived from the metabolism of lactate. The findings, published in the scientific journal Molecular Psychiatry, provide a better understanding of the physiological mechanisms that underpin physical activity, which should lead to an improvement in the way depression is treated in the future.

sciencecodex.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Antidepressants#Animals#Nutrition#Mental Illness#Unil#Nadh#Molecular Psychiatry#Chuv#Cnp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
Related
Home & Gardenlifesavvy.com

Recent Research Revealed This Might Prevent Alzheimer’s

You’ve likely already heard that activities like gardening and reading can help you maintain cognitive function throughout life. Now, new research shows that something even simpler can stave off Alzheimer’s. In a new study, scientists discovered that brain activity dependent on deep sleep can help the body eliminate toxic proteins...
Mental Healthyalemedicine.org

How Depression Affects the Brain

When we think about depression, what comes to mind are feelings and emotions – or, for some, the absence of feelings and emotions. In order to really understand depression, however, it’s important to be aware that the condition has physical aspects as well. Most people understand what depression looks like on the outside, in terms of a person’s behavior, but our medical understanding of the actual progression of the disease and its treatments continues to evolve.
ScienceSmithonian

Crayfish Exposed to Antidepressants Are More Adventurous

When human medications leach into waterways, they can affect aquatic animals. In a new study published this week in the open-access journal Ecosphere, crayfish exposed to low levels of the antidepressant citalopram, also known as Celexa, altered their behavior and became more bold and adventurous. The tiny swimmers spent more...
CancerNeuroscience News

New Treatment Stops Progression of Alzheimer’s Disease in Monkey Brains

Summary: Elderly monkeys treated with CpG ODN had 59% fewer deposits of Alzheimer’s related plaques in their brains compared to those who did not receive the treatment. The treatment also helped improve cognitive function and slow the progression of Alzheimer’s symptoms. Source: NYU Langone. A new therapy prompts immune defense...
Gainesville, FLslashdot.org

Parents Sent Their Kids' Masks to a Lab for Analysis. Here's What They Found

A group of parents in Gainesville, FL, concerned about potential harms from masks, submitted six face masks to a lab for analysis. The resulting report found that five masks were contaminated with bacteria, parasites, and fungi, including three with dangerous pathogenic and pneumonia-causing bacteria. No viruses were detected on the masks, although the test is capable of detecting viruses.
Mental HealthPosted by
Womanly Live

Lizzo Reveals Working Out Helps Her Maintain Her Mental Health

But did you know that training is good for your mind as well as your body? Exercising helps build muscle mass, improves cardiovascular health, and changes your overall physique. In addition, exercising regularly has significant psychological benefits and is crucial for general well-being. It is well known that training regularly...
HealthFood Navigator

Gut health evolution ‘could extend to lungs to reinvigorate demand for probiotics’

First there was the gut-brain axis. Now the gut-lung axis may be a future trend ripe for innovation opportunities, according to a report. AI data company Spoonshot said gut health continues to be important for consumers and businesses, with interest growing by 76% and 11% respectively. And while researchers continue to investigate how the gut microbiome impacts gastrointestinal health, they are also finding suggestions a healthy gut can have a positive impact on other organs.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Immune system dysfunction can alter the link between cannabis use and psychosis

The presence of pro-inflammatory cytokines in the blood can boost the effects of daily cannabis use and heighten the risk of developing psychosis in adulthood. Similar results have been observed, also in the presence of cytokines, when cannabis is used during adolescence. Psychotic disorders have symptoms such as delirium, loss of a sense of reality, hallucinations, hearing voices, and cognitive and social impairments.
Wildlifeecowatch.com

Antidepressants in the Water Change Crayfish Behavior

Antidepressants are designed to make humans feel better, but they can have a surprising impact on non-human animals when they enter the environment. That's the take-away of a study published in Ecosphere Tuesday, which tested the impact of antidepressants on crayfish, important players in freshwater ecosystems, and found that they altered the animals' behavior in ways that could threaten their survival.
Mental HealthMedical News Today

Inability of a brain region to adapt to stress may lead to depression

Stress over a sustained period can lead to depression, but how chronic stress leads to depression is unclear. A recent study shows that individuals without depression, unlike those with the condition, adapt to elevated everyday stress by changes in the response of the medial prefrontal cortex, a brain region involved in regulating the stress response.
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
Healthmyheraldreview.com

Humor the Antidepressant©: Good for you

There was a time when an order from an authority figure meant you better take the recommended action or else there would be consequences. But times have changed, and respect for parents, teachers,and other authority figures has nearly disappeared. Everything is questioned and doubted. Consequently, education is on a downward spiral and continues along that slippery slope because the cornerstone of authority, trust, is gone.
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

It's all about the balance

We all talk about how having a balance in our lives is so important, but what does that really mean?. A balanced life means considering all parts of your life — relationships, work, fitness and health, and emotional well-being. Although this can seem overwhelming, there are some small ways to help get you started on balancing these things in your life little by little.
Relationship AdvicePsych Centra

All About Relationship OCD

Doubts, questions, and flaws: Virtually every relationship has them. But if you have relationship OCD, these issues could be continually on your mind. Perhaps you have what most would consider an ideal relationship. Your partner is loving, attentive, and genuinely supportive. But for some reason, you have nagging doubts about them that won’t go away.
Stevens Point, WIantigojournal.com

Aspirus Health shares signs and symptoms associated with Alzheimer’s disease

STEVENS POINT – Change in memory is normal as people age. Sometimes that change becomes worrisome as a parent, grandparent or loved one begins having difficulty communicating. June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month – an opportunity to hold a conversation about the brain, Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, and raise awareness about this growing health issue.
Food & DrinksBest Life

Drinking More Than This a Week Makes Your Dementia Risk Soar, Study Says

You've heard the good news: Having a drink here and there can be good for your mental and even physical health. That doesn't mean it's a free-for-all, however. When you take drinking too far, it can lead to some serious negative effects, both immediately and down the line. In fact, one recent study found that if you consume a certain amount of alcohol per week, your risk of developing dementia spikes. Wondering if you're overdoing it? Read on to find out exactly when you should be cutting yourself off.
NutritionFairfax Times

All about eggs

One very common nutrition myth is that eggs are bad for you or they contain too much cholesterol. A recent review of the scientific literature published in Current Opinion in Clinical Nutrition and Metabolic Care clearly indicates that egg consumption has no discernible impact on blood cholesterol levels in 70% of the population. In the other 30% of the population (termed “hyper-responders”), eggs do increase both circulating LDL and HDL cholesterol.
Mental HealthWrcbtv.com

The Best Treatment-Resistant Depression Options Today

Originally Posted On: Treatment-Resistant Depression Options | Alternatives to Antidepressants – Sage Neuroscience Center (sageclinic.org) Depression is a condition that is typically treated with medication, therapy, or both. It is often managed very well with the proper treatment, however, there are instances when depression does not respond fully or even partially to these common treatment options. This type of depression is considered treatment-resistant depression and it affects different people for different reasons.
SoftwareHouston Chronicle

What the pandemic revealed about work

Most people agree that 2020 was not the year everyone expected. Before the first quarter ended, the world was essentially turned upside down and companies and employees worldwide were left with big, impactful decisions to make when it came to business and career plans, reported industry website Biospace.com. Collectively, everyone...