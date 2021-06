What We’re Talking About – Disney and Universal Orlando News and Rumors. Sometimes a little magic and luck are just the ticket. That’s because a Disney bus driver was able to find and therefore Disney was able to return a set of rings to an individual who lost the pair of rings on her vacation. Read more about the story here. Have you ever had anything end up missing on a trip, but Disney found it and mailed it back to you? (My husband left a “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire lanyard and pin set in our hotel room once and they mailed those back to us! They aren’t rings, but they are still really cool.)