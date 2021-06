Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Reduced real estate expenditures, opportunity to hire and use talent from any part of the globe without immigration issues, geographic flexibility, elimination of commutes and improved work-life balance — these are some of the notable benefits that are making business leaders across the world think that WFH (work from home) or WFA (work from anywhere) culture is here to stay. In fact, it might turn out to even be a smart choice in the post-pandemic era.