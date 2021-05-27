Cancel
Science

Mathematical model developed to prevent botulism

sciencecodex.com
 22 days ago

For years, food producers who make lightly preserved, ready-to-eat food have had to follow a set of guidelines to stop growth of Clostridium botulinum bacteria and production of a strong neurotoxin. The toxin can cause a serious illness called botulism. For refrigerated products, the guidelines for controlling Clostridium botulinum indicate...

sciencecodex.com
#Food Safety#Botulism#Bacteria#Fssp
Health
Science
Sciencesciencecodex.com

A simple model of development reveals shapes of cell lineages and links to regeneration

Various forms of complex multicellular organisms have evolved on Earth, ranging from simple Volvox carterii which possess only 2 cell- types to us humans with more than 200 cell types. All originate from a single celled zygote, and their developmental processes depend on switch-like gene regulation. These processes have been studied in great detail within a few model organisms such as the worm C. elegans, and the fruit fly D. melanogaster. It is also known that the key molecules and mechanisms that are involved in the development of multicellular organisms are highly conserved across species.
Sciencearxiv.org

Title:Pattern formation of vascular network in a mathematical model of angiogenesis

Abstract: We discuss the characteristics of the patterns of the vascular networks in a mathematical model for angiogenesis. Based on recent in vitro experiments, this mathematical model assumes that the elongation and bifurcation of blood vessels during angiogenesis are determined by the density of endothelial cells at the tip of the vascular network, and describes the dynamical changes in vascular network formation using a system of simultaneous ordinary differential equations. The pattern of formation strongly depends on the supply rate of endothelial cells by cell division, the branching angle, and also on the connectivity of vessels. By introducing reconnection of blood vessels, the statistical distribution of the size of islands in the network is discussed with respect to bifurcation angles and elongation factor distributions. The characteristics of the obtained patterns are analysed using multifractal dimension and other techniques.
Sciencearxiv.org

Qualitative analysis of a mathematical model for Xylella fastidiosa epidemics

In Southern Italy, since 2013, there has been an ongoing Olive Quick Decline Syndrome (OQDS) outbreak, due to the bacterium Xylella fastidiosa. In a couple of previous papers, the authors have proposed a mathematical approach for identifying possible control strategies for eliminating or at least reduce the economic impact of such event. The main players involved in OQDS are represented by the insect vector, Philaenus spumarius, its host plants (olive trees and weeds) and the bacterium, X. fastidiosa. A basic mathematical model has been expressed in terms of a system of ordinary differential equations; a preliminary analysis already provided interesting results about possible control strategies within an integrated pest management framework, not requiring the removal of the productive resource represented by the olive trees. The same conjectures have been later confirmed by analyzing the impact of possible spatial heterogeneities on controlling a X. fastidiosa epidemic. These encouraging facts have stimulated a more detailed and rigorous mathematical analysis of the same system, as presented in this paper. A clear picture of the possible steady states (equilibria) and their stability properties has been outlined, within a variety of different parameter scenarios, for the original spatially homogeneous ecosystem. The results obtained here confirm, in a mathematically rigorous way, what had been conjectured in the previous papers, i.e. that the removal of a suitable amount of weed biomass (reservoir of the juvenile stages of the insect vector of X. fastidiosa from olive orchards and surrounding areas is the most acceptable strategy to control the spread of the OQDS. In addition, as expected, the adoption of more resistant olive tree cultivars has been shown to be a good strategy, though less cost-effective, in controlling the pathogen.
ScienceNature.com

Blastoids: a new model for human blastocyst development

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 239 (2021) Cite this article. Recently, two research groups report in Nature1,2 the ex-vivo production of blastocyst-like structures, called blastoids, that exhibit many of the landmarks in human early development found in viable blastocysts (Fig. 1). The formation of a blastocyst...
Cancertodayspractitioner.com

DISCOVERY: DHA May Slow Development of Tumors in Mouse Model

It’s known that the omega-3 fatty acids docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) is crucial to brain function, vision and the regulation of inflammatory phenomena. It is also linked to reduced incidence of cancer. A team of researchers from University of Louvain (UCLouvain), have discovered the biochemical mechanism showing that other related fatty acids and DHA may slow the development of tumors, as published in Cell Metabolism.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

New mathematical model helps simulate progression of age-related macular degeneration

Researchers from the Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) have created a mathematical model and simulated numerically the progression of age-related macular degeneration, one of the main causes of blindness. This model can be used to better understand how this disease appears and assess the most effective treatments. Age-related macular...
ScienceEurekAlert

Mangrove Root Model May Hold the Key to Preventing Coastal Erosion

Mangrove vegetation, which grows naturally in subtropical shorelines, provides a wide range of ecosystem functions such as reducing coastal erosion, promoting biodiversity, and removing nitrogen, phosphorus and carbon dioxide. These vital ecological functions are influenced by the water flow around the intricate mangrove roots, which create a complex energetic process that mixes up sediments and generates a depositional region behind the roots. How these mangrove roots interact with water flow is believed to be a key element in mitigating coastal erosion.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Chu representations of categories related to constructive mathematics

If C is a closed symmetric monoidal category, the Chu category Chu(C, g) over C and an object g of it was defined by Chu, as a *-autonomous category generated from C. Bishop introduced the category of complemented subsets of a set, in order to overcome the problems generated by the use of negation in constructive measure theory. Shulman mentions that Bishop's complemented subsets correspond roughly to the Chu construction. In this paper we explain this correspondence by showing that there is a Chu representation (a full embedding) of the category of complemented subsets of a set X into Chu(Set, X x X). A Chu representation of the category of Bishop spaces into Chu(Set, R) is shown, as the constructive analogue to the standard Chu representation of the category of topological spaces into Chu(Set, 2). In order to represent the category of predicates (with objects pairs (X, A), where A is a subset of X, and the category of complemented predicates (with objects pairs (X, A), where A is a complemented subset of X, we generalise the Chu construction by defining the Chu category over a cartesian closed category C and an endofunctor on C. Finally, we introduce the antiparallel Grothendieck construction over a product category and a contra-variant Set-valued functor on it of which the Chu construction is a special case, in case C is a locally small, cartesian closed category.
MathematicsMAA Online

Introduction to Mathematical Systems Theory

The authors have taught a course on systems theory, control and identification for several years in the Netherlands. This book, now in its second edition, developed from that experience. Their students came from mathematics, computer science, economics and business mathematics. In the U.S. many engineering students are required to take a course like this, but mathematics students would usually see the material only in courses specifically dealing with control theory.
Sciencecbs19news

Researchers develop model that may help myotonic dystrophy patients

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Researchers looking into the most common form of muscular dystrophy may have found a way to create new potential treatments. The researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine are studying muscle loss in myotonic dystrophy type 1, which is the most common form of the condition.
ScienceEurekAlert

Applying mathematics takes 'friendship paradox' beyond averages

The friendship paradox is the observation that the degrees of the neighbors of a node within any network will, on average, be greater than the degree of the node itself. In other words: your friends probably have more friends than you do. While the standard framing of the friendship paradox...
ScienceNature.com

Altered heparan sulfate metabolism during development triggers dopamine-dependent autistic-behaviours in models of lysosomal storage disorders

Lysosomal storage disorders characterized by altered metabolism of heparan sulfate, including Mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) III and MPS-II, exhibit lysosomal dysfunctions leading to neurodegeneration and dementia in children. In lysosomal storage disorders, dementia is preceded by severe and therapy-resistant autistic-like symptoms of unknown cause. Using mouse and cellular models of MPS-IIIA, we discovered that autistic-like behaviours are due to increased proliferation of mesencephalic dopamine neurons originating during embryogenesis, which is not due to lysosomal dysfunction, but to altered HS function. Hyperdopaminergia and autistic-like behaviours are corrected by the dopamine D1-like receptor antagonist SCH-23390, providing a potential alternative strategy to the D2-like antagonist haloperidol that has only minimal therapeutic effects in MPS-IIIA. These findings identify embryonic dopaminergic neurodevelopmental defects due to altered function of HS leading to autistic-like behaviours in MPS-II and MPS-IIIA and support evidence showing that altered HS-related gene function is causative of autism.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Towards a Mathematical Theory of Abstraction

While the utility of well-chosen abstractions for understanding and predicting the behaviour of complex systems is well appreciated, precisely what an abstraction $\textit{is}$ has so far has largely eluded mathematical formalization. In this paper, we aim to set out a mathematical theory of abstraction. We provide a precise characterisation of what an abstraction is and, perhaps more importantly, suggest how abstractions can be learnt directly from data both for static datasets and for dynamical systems. We define an abstraction to be a small set of `summaries' of a system which can be used to answer a set of queries about the system or its behaviour. The difference between the ground truth behaviour of the system on the queries and the behaviour of the system predicted only by the abstraction provides a measure of the `leakiness' of the abstraction which can be used as a loss function to directly learn abstractions from data. Our approach can be considered a generalization of classical statistics where we are not interested in reconstructing `the data' in full, but are instead only concerned with answering a set of arbitrary queries about the data. While highly theoretical, our results have deep implications for statistical inference and machine learning and could be used to develop explicit methods for learning precise kinds of abstractions directly from data.
practicaldermatology.com

FDA Approves StrataGraft for the Treatment of Adults with Thermal Burns

StrataGraft is produced from keratinocytes and dermal fibroblasts grown together to make a bi-layered construct or a cellularized scaffold. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved StrataGraft for the treatment of adult deep partial thickness burns. "Serious burns can be an incredibly difficult injury to treat and can adversely affect...
CancerNature.com

A risk model developed based on tumor microenvironment predicts overall survival and associates with tumor immunity of patients with lung adenocarcinoma

Tumor microenvironment (TME) has been reported to exhibit a crucial effect in lung cancer. Therefore, this study was aimed to investigate the genes associated with TME and develop a risk score to predict the overall survival (OS) of patients with lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD) based on these genes. The immune and stromal scores were generated by the ESTIMATE algorithm for LUAD patients in The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) database. Differentially expressed gene and weighted gene co-expression network analyses were used to derive immune- and stromal-related genes. The Least Absolute Shrinkage and Selection Operator (LASSO)-Cox regression was applied for further selection and the selected genes were inputted into stepwise regression to develop TME-related risk score (TMErisk) which was further validated in Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) datasets. TMErisk-related biological phenotypes were analyzed in function enrichment, tumor immune signature, and tumor mutation signature. The patient’s response to immunotherapy was inferred by the tumor immune dysfunction and exclusion (TIDE) score and immunophenoscore (IPS). According to our results, TMErisk was developed based on SERPINE1, CX3CR1, CD200R1, GBP1, IRF1, STAP1, LOX, and OR7E47P. Furthermore, high TMErisk was identified as a poor factor for OS in TCGA and GEO datasets, as well as in subgroup analysis with different gender, smoking status, age, race, anatomic site, therapies, and tumor-node-metastasis (TNM) stages. Higher TMErisk is also associated negatively with the abundance of B cells, CD4+ T cells, CD8+ T cells, neutrophils, macrophages, and other stromal or immune cells. Several genes of the human leukocyte antigen (HLA) family and immune checkpoints were less expressed in the high-TMErisk group. Mutations of 19 genes occurred more frequently in the high-TMErisk group. These mutations may be associated with TME change and indicate patients’ response to immunotherapy. According to our analyses, a lower TMErisk score may indicate better response and OS outcome of immunotherapy.
Mathematicsacademictransfer.com

PhD in Mathematics (Ergodic Theory) (1.0 FTE)

Explore the matching phenomenon for parametrized families of random and deterministic piecewise monotone maps. Matching is a mysterious phenomenon that has recently been observed for several parametrised families of interval maps in deterministic and random settings. It is the property that for each critical point the (random) orbits of the left and right limit merge after some finite number of steps, and that the (expected value of the) derivatives of both orbits are also equal at that time; this assures the stability of this phenomenon under small perturbations of the parameter. Since most of the dynamical behaviour of systems are encoded in the possible trajectories of the critical points, knowledge on when and how matching occurs can help in finding explicit expression for the natural invariant measure. Once this measure is found, one is able to obtain essential information regarding the system, such as the frequency the orbits enter a specific region, the entropy, the Lyapunov exponents, mixing rates etc., and to make comparisons as the parameter varies. There are many theorems that assert the existence of such invariant measures, but there are few results that give a recipe for an explicit formula, which is essential in describing the exact asymptotic behaviour. We propose a new methodology to construct such measures and to uncover their properties and behaviour under parametrised perturbations. Our aim is to give a systematic way of analysing these systems and to provide a new approach, with the help of matching, to relate non-isomorphic systems that exhibit similar matching phenomena and to extract information from one system to the other.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Measuring and Improving BERT's Mathematical Abilities by Predicting the Order of Reasoning

Imagine you are in a supermarket. You have two bananas in your basket and want to buy four apples. How many fruits do you have in total? This seemingly straightforward question can be challenging for data-driven language models, even if trained at scale. However, we would expect such generic language models to possess some mathematical abilities in addition to typical linguistic competence. Towards this goal, we investigate if a commonly used language model, BERT, possesses such mathematical abilities and, if so, to what degree. For that, we fine-tune BERT on a popular dataset for word math problems, AQuA-RAT, and conduct several tests to understand learned representations better. Since we teach models trained on natural language to do formal mathematics, we hypothesize that such models would benefit from training on semi-formal steps that explain how math results are derived. To better accommodate such training, we also propose new pretext tasks for learning mathematical rules. We call them (Neighbor) Reasoning Order Prediction (ROP or NROP). With this new model, we achieve significantly better outcomes than data-driven baselines and even on-par with more tailored models. We also show how to reduce positional bias in such models.
Mathematicslodivalleynews.com

Puzzle 156 | Science and Mathematics

Problem proposed by Bruno Holland and Samuel Vitosa. The numbers 1,2,3, …, 1000 are written on the board. Two players alternately erase one of the numbers on the board until exactly two numbers remain. If the sum of these numbers is divisible by 3, the first player wins, otherwise the second player wins. Can a player always guarantee victory no matter how the other plays?
Poway, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Physical limits no match for teen’s natural talent, curiosity for mathematics

For all of his 18 years, Ben Lou’s physical disabilities have made him dependent on others 24 hours a day. But the Poway teen’s mental abilities have no limitations. Lou is an exceptional mathematics whiz who was born with a genetic disease known as spinal muscular atrophy, or SMA. His health care needs require hands-on assistance from others for about 60 percent of his waking hours. Since his early teens, Lou has faced off against much older students in mathematic competitions and math camps around the world.
HealthTrendHunter.com

Balanced Prebiotic Health Products

UK-based grocer Waitrose launched its Holistic Living range, a selection of private label products focused on contributing to a healthy, balanced lifestyle. The range contains an array of dairy and non-dairy products that promote gut health through the integration of prebiotic bacteria. These products, under the name Waitrose Gut Health, include tasty fruit smoothies, kefir yogurt and drinks, frozen yogurt, smooth juices, and a granola-based cereal. The products contain digestive essentials like Bacillus coagulants, calcium, and chicory inulin.