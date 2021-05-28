CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Jennifer Osborne is hands-on in the relaxation business

By RANDY MOOMAW news@dicksonpost.com
dicksonpost.com
 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the articleFor three years, Jennifer Osborne has operated Massage By Jennifer on South Charlotte Street across from the Dickson Senior Center. In fact, some of her regular customers are members of the senior center. Osborne, who grew up in Charlotte, has served clients for three years at the location that...

www.dicksonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 The Hawk

What Does A Blue Halloween Candy Bucket Mean?

One of the things that I LOVE about Halloween is taking my daughter, Tara around town for trick-or-treating. We really love going to Poplar Hill Estates where the "really big" candy is. She's old enough to drive herself so I think it's awesome that she still wants me to be her "Uber" driver on October 30th.
LIFESTYLE
southernthing.com

Watch this alligator climb a fence and then be afraid. Be very afraid.

We've seen the videos of alligators wandering up to homes and even ringing doorbells but until now we thought we were relatively safe inside our homes. These are the most adorable Southern grandma and grandpa names. December 07 | 2018. For many of us, the name "Grandma" was good enough...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massage Therapist
MedicineNet.com

What Is an Epstein Pearl?

An Epstein pearl is a small, nonprogressive, self-resolving condition often seen in the mouth (oral cavity) of a newborn baby. These manifest as pearly whitish-yellow bumps seen over the gums or roof of a baby’s mouth (palate). Epstein pearls are small white bumps, typically less than a few millimeters, and do not grow bigger over time.
LIFESTYLE
Tampa Bay News Wire

Relax for a Cause

Tampa and St. Petersburg, FL — In support of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Massage Studio is raising awareness about the healing benefits of massage therapy by donating massages to The Spring of Tampa Bay, whose mission is to prevent domestic violence, protect victims and promote change. During the month...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
TVShowsAce

‘Return To Amish’ Sabrina Burkholder Gives Update On 5th Child, Sobriety

Return To Amish star Sabrina Burkholder gave birth to her fifth child back in September. It has been over a month since her little girl joined the family and it’s been life-changing. Mother to Zekiah and Skylar, Sabrina reflects on how Kalani’s birth has helped her sobriety. She also celebrated the milestone of her newest addition turning a month old. Furthermore, she is promoting a major achievement in her life she is ready to share with the world.
CELEBRITIES
thenorthwindonline.com

Dear North Wind, should I call the police on my ex?

I’ve been dating this guy for almost two years, and I really thought I wanted to marry him. We were very in love. Ever since I first met him I thought everything would work out. We helped each other through tough times, and we managed to stay together even when COVID-19 got really bad.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
LiveScience

Breathing for relaxation: how to do it

Are you feeling under pressure? Has the global pandemic left you increasingly anxious? If so, breathing for relaxation can help. According to the American Psychological Society, more than three-quarters of Americans (78%) report that COVID-19 is a significant source of stress in their lives. The good news is, calming breathing practices used in ancient yoga and meditation traditions have been proven to ease tension and soothe the mind. Here yoga teacher, counselor, and holistic health practitioner, Eve Boggenpoel has taken a look at the science behind breathing for relaxation and shows how it activates the rest and digest branch of your nervous system to help you find a better balance in life. All you need is some time for yourself, a quiet place to practice in and a yoga mat.
YOGA
yourcentralvalley.com

Refresh and relax with Hand and Stone

Celebrate daughters, nieces, students, granddaughters, aunts, moms, and all girls on this International Day of the Girl with some pampering and Hand and Stone. Hand and Stone is located at 80 El Camino, Fresno, CA 93720 in River Park. Their professional staff provides massages, spa services, and facials.
FRESNO, CA
saltlakemagazine.com

Influential Women in Business: Julie Johnson, Jennifer Barber & Sara Turner

With constant events, like a revolving door of weddings, happening throughout Utah at any given time, it’s a wonder there wasn’t anything like Alpha Lit in Salt Lake City 18 months ago. “Utah has all these event venues and creative people. I thought it would be perfect here,” says Julie Johnson, who, seeing the possible demand, seized the opportunity and brought the first Alpha Lit to Salt Lake City.
PARK CITY, UT
mehlvillemedia.com

The Purrfect Place to Relax

Bored of going to the same three fast food joints in your area? Looking for a place of comfort and relaxation? Well, I’ve got just the place for you. Mauhaus Cat Cafe. Wondering what a cat cafe is? Simply put, it’s in the name. It is a combination of cats, coffee, and a relaxing cafe environment. This cafe is perfect for relaxing, de-stressing, and petting cats. The cafe is home to 18 cats, 16 of which are adoptable and the other two being residents of the building.
MAPLEWOOD, MO
bizjournals

Jennifer Schomburg

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health is pleased to welcome Jennifer Schomburg as the new president of St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma. Jennifer brings 20 years of executive health care experience to the role. Prior to joining the system, Jennifer served as System CEO of Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital in Arizona. Her leadership will be essential to our historic medical center as she manages daily operations and implements key strategies to provide high-quality care to patients.
TACOMA, WA
dicksonpost.com

Susan Steen: Happiness always has ways of finding us

”Those who are not looking for happiness are the most likely to find it, because those who are searching forget that the surest way to be happy is to seek happiness for others.” — Martin Luther King Jr. It was a gloomy day. The news had been discouraging, as it...
MARTIN LUTHER KING
wwno.org

American Routes Shortcuts: Anders Osborne

Anders Osborne: I used self-medication for a long time. To be honest, I didn’t quite see it coming but it got to a place where after using it just to have a good time and get intoxicated, it turned more and more into couldn’t live without it, couldn’t do without it. For me in the end it was all cocaine, crack cocaine and alcohol were my main things. I was kicked out of the house, I lived in City Park, I had no friends, I couldn’t make the gigs, nothing worked. And then we went on one final tour, and at the end of it, they said, “Man, you’ve been up for five days, you’re a mess, we gotta check you in.” You know, I was out of my mind, but I don’t know how to explain it, it really feels almost like a divine intervention, something happens and you make that one little brief decision to do something different just one time, and it’ll set you on a new path. I’d say three and a half weeks into it, that’s when I knew–I had a big breakthrough and a breakdown, cried for hours and hours, and I just realized, oh that’s who I am.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy