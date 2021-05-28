Jennifer Osborne is hands-on in the relaxation business

Anders Osborne: I used self-medication for a long time. To be honest, I didn’t quite see it coming but it got to a place where after using it just to have a good time and get intoxicated, it turned more and more into couldn’t live without it, couldn’t do without it. For me in the end it was all cocaine, crack cocaine and alcohol were my main things. I was kicked out of the house, I lived in City Park, I had no friends, I couldn’t make the gigs, nothing worked. And then we went on one final tour, and at the end of it, they said, “Man, you’ve been up for five days, you’re a mess, we gotta check you in.” You know, I was out of my mind, but I don’t know how to explain it, it really feels almost like a divine intervention, something happens and you make that one little brief decision to do something different just one time, and it’ll set you on a new path. I’d say three and a half weeks into it, that’s when I knew–I had a big breakthrough and a breakdown, cried for hours and hours, and I just realized, oh that’s who I am.

LIFESTYLE ・ 19 HOURS AGO