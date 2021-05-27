Cancel
Magnetized threads weave spectacular galactic tapestry

 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThreads of superheated gas and magnetic fields are weaving a tapestry of energy at the center of the Milky Way galaxy. A new image of this new cosmic masterpiece was made using a giant mosaic of data from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and the MeerKAT radio telescope in South Africa.

Astronomyarxiv.org

Stellar Streams in the Galactic Disk: Predicted Lifetimes and Their Utility in Measuring the Galactic Potential

In this paper, we present a holistic view of the detection, characterization, and origin of stellar streams in the disk of a simulated Milky Way-like galaxy. The star-by-star simulation of the Galaxy evolves stars born in clusters in a realistic galactic potential that includes spiral arms, a bar, and giant molecular clouds over $5$ Gyr. We first devise a new hybrid method to detect stellar streams that combines phase space density information along with the action-angle space spanned by stars in our simulation. We find that streams' progenitor star clusters and associations are all preferentially higher-mass ($>1000$ $M_{\odot}$) and young ($< 1$ Gyr). Our stream-finding method predicts that we might be able to find anywhere from $1$ to $10$ streams with 6D \textit{Gaia} DR2 data in the solar neighborhood alone. The simulation suggests that streams are sensitive to the initial dynamical state of clusters, accumulated energy gain from encounters with giant molecular clouds (GMCs), and present-day actions. We investigate what we can learn about the Galactic potential by studying the feasiblity of rewinding stellar streams back to their origin. Even with perfect information about the non-axisymmetric components (spiral arms, bar) of the galactic potential, the stochastic GMC population makes backwards integration impossible beyond one or two disk orbital times. Streams are also sensitive to the properties of the bar, but fairly insensitive to the properties of the non-transient two-armed spiral in our simulation. Finally we predict that around $10$ to $30$ stellar streams should be detectable with \textit{Gaia}'s 10-year end-of-mission data. There are many more stellar streams waiting to be discovered in the Galactic disk, and they could hold clues about the history of the Galaxy for the past Gyr.
HowStuffWorks

A Kid-friendly Introduction to Magnets and Magnetism

Magnetism is at work all around you. Almost everything that uses electricity or runs with a motor has magnets in it. Pixabay/HowStuffWorks. This explainer on magnets and magnetism is intended for our elementary and middle-school readers. If you're feeling magnetically drawn to read more on this topic, check out our long-form article How Magnets Work.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Spatial variations of magnetic field along active galactic nuclei jets on sub-pc to Mpc scales

We report the systematic analysis of knots, hotspots, and lobes in 57 active galactic nuclei (AGNs) to investigate the variation of the magnetic field along with the jet from the sub-pc base to the terminus in kpc-to-Mpc scales. Expanding the number of radio/X-ray samples in Kataoka & Stawarz (2005), we analyzed the data in 12 FR I and 30 FR II radio galaxies, 12 quasars, and 3 BL Lacs that contained 76 knots, 42 hotspots, and 29 radio lobes. We first derived the equipartition magnetic fields in the cores and then estimated those in various jet components by assuming $B_{\rm est}$ $\propto$ $d^{-1}$, where $d$ is the distance from the jet base. On the other hand, the magnetic field in large-scale jets (knots, hotspots, and lobes), $B_{\rm eq}$, can be estimated from the observed flux and spatial extent under the equipartition hypothesis. We show that the magnetic field decreases as the distance along the jet increases, but generally gentler than $\propto d^{-1}$. The increase in $B_{\rm eq}/B_{\rm est}$ at a larger $d$ may suggest the deceleration of the jet around the downstream, but there is no difference between FR I and FR II jets. Moreover, the magnetic fields in the hotspots are systematically larger than those of knots and lobes. Finally, we applied the same analysis to knots and lobes in Centaurus A to check whether the above discussion will hold even in a single jet source.
AstronomyEarth & Sky

Milky Way center: Threads of hot gas and magnetic fields

Normally, the bright center of our home galaxy, the Milky Way, is hidden behind dust. The ordinary light we see with our eyes can’t pass through. But expand our vision (via telescopes and their instruments) to see different kinds of light – different wavelength regimes of the electromagnetic spectrum – and we can see through the dust. Then go a step further and combine several different kinds of “lights.” At that point, astronomers see fascinating new details, leading to new insights.
The Independent

The black hole at the centre of the Milky Way may be something even more mysterious, scientists say

Scientists believe that there is a supermassive black hole at the middle of our Milky Way galaxy – but new research has suggested that something more mysterious could be in the centre.Sagittarius A*, the huge object at the centre of our galaxy with a mass of approximately four million suns, was always assumed to be a black hole by the movement of the stars around it.In 2014, however, that assumption was challenged as a gas cloud known as G2 came close to the black hole. Scientists expected the cloud to be destroyed by the huge gravitational forces of Sagittarius A*;...
Astronomyastrobin.com

Location of the Galactic Center in Sagittarius

Lens @ f/4,5 - image slightly cropped. This is a test image to check out how far south in Milky Way I can image from a place with latitude 50,7 °. Please don‘t judge the image quality, this shot was taken through a lot of haze near horizon, seems to be the utterly limit from this place.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Galactic Traversability: A New Concept for Extragalactic SETI

Interstellar travel in the Milky Way is commonly thought to be a long and dangerous enterprise, but are all galaxies so hazardous? I introduce the concept of galactic traversability to address this question. Stellar populations are one factor in traversability, with higher stellar densities and velocity dispersions aiding rapid spread across a galaxy. The interstellar medium (ISM) is another factor, as gas, dust grains, and cosmic rays (CRs) all pose hazards to starfarers. I review the current understanding of these components in different types of galaxies, and conclude that red quiescent galaxies without star formation have favorable traversability. Compact elliptical galaxies and globular clusters could be "super-traversable", because stars are packed tightly together and there are minimal ISM hazards. Overall, if the ISM is the major hindrance to interstellar travel, galactic traversability increases with cosmic time as gas fractions and star formation decline. Traversability is a consideration in extragalactic surveys for the search for extraterrestrial intelligence (SETI).
Astronomycentauri-dreams.org

A Visualization of Galactic Settlement

When the question of technosignatures at Alpha Centauri came up at the recent Breakthrough Discuss conference, the natural response was to question the likelihood of a civilization emerging around the nearest stars to our own. We kicked that around in Alpha Centauri and the Search for Technosignatures, focusing on ideas presented by Brian Lacki (UC-Berkeley) at the meeting. But as we saw in that discussion, we don’t have to assume that abiogenesis has to occur in order to find a technosignature around any particular star.
Astronomyopticflux.com

Astronomers Made a 3D Map of Our Solar System’s Heliosphere

Our Solar System’s heliosphere has never looked so great! Thanks to a team of astronomers, we now have the first-ever 3D map of the Solar System’s boundaries. This discovery could help us get a better image of our Solar System’s environment and how it really interacts with interstellar space (another puzzle astronomers try to figure out).
Astronomyprincipia-scientific.com

Astronomers find blinking giant star near heart of Milky Way

Astronomers have spotted a huge star a hundred times the size of our Sun, 25,000 light years away, that dims by 97% then slowly returns to former brightness. Telescope observations revealed that over a few hundred days the enormous star, which lies more than 25,000 light years away, dimmed by 97% and then slowly returned to its former brightness.
Astronomyprincipia-scientific.com

NASA’s Laser Interferometer Space Antenna

The LISA satellite is a proposed joint NASA and the European Space Agency mission to study gravitational waves. Gravitational waves were first theorized by Albert Einstein. They are created during events such as supermassive black hole mergers, or collisions between two black holes that are billion times bigger than our Sun. These collisions are so powerful that they create distortions in spacetime, known as gravitational waves.
AstronomyScience Daily

Space scientists solve a decades-long gamma-ray burst puzzle

An international team of scientists, led by astrophysicists from the University of Bath in the UK, has measured the magnetic field in a far-off Gamma-Ray Burst, confirming for the first time a decades-long theoretical prediction -- that the magnetic field in these blast waves becomes scrambled after the ejected material crashes into, and shocks, the surrounding medium.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Photoionized Herbig-Haro objects in the Orion Nebula through deep high-spectral resolution spectroscopy II: HH204

J. E. Méndez-Delgado, W. J. Henney, C. Esteban, J. García-Rojas, A. Mesa-Delgado, K. Z. Arellano-Córdova. We analyze the physical conditions, chemical composition and other properties of the photoionized Herbig-Haro object HH~204 through Very Large Telescope (VLT) echelle spectroscopy and Hubble Space Telescope (\textit{HST}) imaging. We kinematically isolate the high-velocity emission of HH~204 from the emission of the background nebula and study the sub-arcsecond distribution of physical conditions and ionic abundances across the HH object. We find that low and intermediate-ionization emission arises exclusively from gas at photoionization equilibrium temperatures, whereas the weak high-ionization emission from HH~204 shows a significant contribution from higher temperature shock-excited gas. We derive separately the ionic abundances of HH~204, the emission of the Orion Nebula and the fainter Diffuse Blue this http URL HH~204, the O$^{+}$ abundance determined from Collisional Excited Lines (CELs) matches the one based on Recombination Lines (RLs), while the O$^{2+}$ abundance is very low, so that the oxygen abundance discrepancy is zero. The ionic abundances of Ni and Fe in HH~204 have similar ionization and depletion patterns, with total abundances that are a factor of 3.5 higher than in the rest of the Orion Nebula due to dust destruction in the bowshock. We show that a failure to resolve the kinematic components in our spectra would lead to significant error in the determination of chemical abundances (for instance, 40\% underestimate of O), mainly due to incorrect estimation of the electron density.
Astronomyopticflux.com

The Largest Structures in the Universe Are Mysteriously Spinning

A galaxy is unfathomably huge, as it usually contains hundreds of billions of stars. But since the Universe is much bigger, so big that nobody knows for sure where its boundaries are, there’s no telling if it could be a limit in size. The filaments that make up the so-called...
AstronomyPhys.org

Study investigates the behavior of magnetar SGR J1745–2900

Using NASA's Nuclear Spectroscopic Telescope Array (NuSTAR), Russian astronomers have investigated the behavior of a magnetar known as SGR J1745–2900 after its outburst in April 2013. Results of the study, published June 9 on arXiv.org, could be essential to better understand the nature of this magnetar. Magnetars are neutron stars...
Astronomyarxiv.org

A theoretical model of Dark Energy Stars in Einstein-Gauss-Bonnet Gravity

Dark energy stars research is an issue of great interest since recent astronomical observations with respect to measurements in distant supernovas, cosmic microwave background and weak gravitational lensing confirm that the universe is undergoing a phase of accelerated expansion and this cosmological behavior is caused by the presence of a cosmic fluid which has a strong negative pressure that allows to explain the expanding universe. In this paper, we obtained new relativistic stellar configurations within the framework of Einstein-Gauss-Bonnet (EGB) gravity considering negative anisotropic pressures and the equation of state pr={\omega}\r{ho} where pr is the radial pressure, {\omega} is the dark energy parameter, and \r{ho} is the dark energy density. We have chosen a modified version of metric potential proposed by Korkina-Orlyanskii (1991). For the new solutions we checked that the radial pressure, metric coefficients, energy density and anisotropy are well defined and are regular in the interior of the star and are dependent of the values of the Gauss-Bonnet coupling constant. The solutions found can be used in the development of dark energy stars models satisfying all physical acceptability conditions, but the causality condition and strong energy condition cannot be satisfied.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Magnetospheres of black hole-neutron star binaries

We perform force-free simulations for a neutron star orbiting a black hole, aiming at clarifying the main magnetosphere properties of such binaries towards their innermost stable circular orbits. Several configurations are explored, varying the orbital separation, the individual spins and misalignment angle among the magnetic and orbital axes. We find significant electromagnetic luminosities, $L\sim 10^{42-46} \, [B_{\rm pole}/ 10^{12}{\rm G}]^2 \, {\rm erg/s}$ (depending on the specific setting), primarily powered by the orbital kinetic energy, being about one order of magnitude higher than those expected from unipolar induction. The systems typically develop current sheets that extend to long distances following a spiral arm structure. The intense curvature of the black hole produces extreme bending on a particular set of magnetic field lines as it moves along the orbit, leading to magnetic reconnections in the vicinity of the horizon. For the most symmetric scenario (aligned cases), these reconnection events can release large-scale plasmoids that carry the majority of the Poynting fluxes. On the other hand, for misaligned cases, a larger fraction of the luminosity is instead carried outwards by large-amplitude Alfv{é}n waves disturbances. We estimate possible precursor electromagnetic emissions based on our numerical solutions, finding radio signals as the most promising candidates to be detectable within distances of $\lesssim 200$\,Mpc by forthcoming facilities like the Square Kilometer Array.
Astronomyreviewgeek.com

Astronomers Found An Enormous Rotating Structure in Space

A new scientific study found that tendrils of galaxies measuring several hundred light-years long are the largest known spinning object in our universe. These cosmic filaments are composed of multiple galaxies, making them—if you can wrap your mind around that—incredibly large. The concept of things spinning and rotating in space...
AstronomyAPS Physics

Pulsar Halo Hints at Slow Diffusion of Cosmic Rays

Observations made by the LHAASO gamma-ray observatory show huge differences in the rate at which charged particles propagate through the Milky Way. Our Galaxy is a turbulent place for cosmic rays. Rather than zipping directly from their origin to wherever they finally deposit their energy, these charged particles—a mix of atomic nuclei, electrons, and positrons—are buffeted by interstellar magnetic fields. The effect of this turbulence on the cosmic-ray diffusion rate has previously been estimated by analyzing the gamma-ray “halos” detected around two pulsars. Now, the Large High Altitude Air Shower Observatory (LHAASO) in China has spotted such a halo around a third pulsar [1]. An analysis of this halo’s properties suggests that cosmic rays propagate particularly slowly near these stellar remnants.
Astronomylabroots.com

Mapping the Boundaries of the Heliosphere

Earth and the planets in the solar system sit within the heliosphere, a giant bubble formed by the charged particles, like protons, electrons, and alpha particles called the Solar Wind that emanate from the Sun. While the Earth itself also has to be protected from the Solar Wind by our planet's magnetic field, all of the planets have to be shielded from cosmic radiation by the heliosphere. Now researchers have learned more about the boundaries of the heliosphere.