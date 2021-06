You never forget your first — and his was one in a million. Tahj Mowry still looks back fondly on his romance with the late Naya Rivera. The 34-year-old actor had an “easy” answer when asked who his first celebrity crush was during an interview with Glamour published on Wednesday, June 16. “Naya Rivera,” he told the publication. “She recently passed away, which was really, really rough. I have so much respect for her family. I still am in communication with them, so I just want to make sure I’m respectful of that and what her family is going through.”