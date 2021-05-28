Eagle Dog Park Getting Set For Grand Opening

An escape from all the negativity of the news, the celeb gossip and political discourse, this Boise Facebook Group is the most adorable, if you love wiener dogs. I'm a wiener dog owner myself, and have been for YEARS! I used to be all about big dogs, but in my early twenties I was living in small apartments and I didn't have the room for them. My best friend was re-homing his long-haired wiener dog, Toby and I decided that my home would be his new home! That's when the obsession with wiener dogs began. Fast forward 11 years and two more wiener dogs later, I move to Boise and someone tips me off to this group: Boise Dachshund Lovers. It's a private group. You have to request permission to be admitted BUT if you can make it, get ready for the cutest group on the internet.