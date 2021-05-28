Eagle Dog Park Getting Set For Grand Opening
Incredible new for dog lovers in Eagle and around the Treasure Valley as a new dog park is opening and they're having a grand opening event complete with awesome freebies!. KTVB originally reported back in January that after years of asking, Eagle residents would finally get a dog park at 3151 E. Greenbrook, Eagle, ID 83616, on the corner of Floating Feather Road and Horseshoe Bend Road, which will include both small and large dog enclosures. PetIQ is donating the dog park to the city of Eagle and is inviting locals to come out on Thursday, July 1st at 10:30 am for a grand opening ceremony, where the Mayor of Eagle will be speaking and they'll be giving away free swag bags!mix106radio.com