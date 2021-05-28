Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Georgia Power appoints current president Chris Womack as next chairman, CEO

By Chris Galford
dailyenergyinsider.com
 19 days ago

Georgia Power officially named this week current President Chris Womack chairman, president, and CEO, effective June 1. Womack, who has been company president since November 2020, will replace current Chairman and CEO Paul Bowers. Prior to this, Bowers had helmed Georgia Power for more than a decade. For Womack, though, this is the culmination of a career that has been ongoing since 1988, when he first joined Southern Company — Georgia Power’s parent company.

dailyenergyinsider.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Georgia#Ceo#Georgia Power#Georgians#Southern Company#The American University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Customer Service
Related
Businesssgbonline.com

IHRSA Appoints President & CEO

IHRSA (International Health, Racquet and Sportsclub Association) announced the appointment of Elizabeth Clark as the Association’s next president and CEO. Clark previously led government relations and advocacy at the National Confectioners Association (NCA), the trade association for the $44 billion candy industry. Beginning August 16, she will be the first female chief executive in the association’s 40-year history.
Austin, TXpower-grid.com

CLEAResult appoints McBee as new CEO

Energy efficiency firm CLEAResult has hired longtime industry executive Rich McBee as its new CEO. The Austin, Texas-based company’s appointment of McBee will take effect July 6. He also will join the company’s board of directors. CLEAResult is a provider of energy efficiency and demand response solutions for companies in...
CharitiesBrunswick News

Georgia Power Ambassadors donate puzzles

Members of the Georgia Power Ambassadors Peggy Moore and Tean Jackson donated nine puzzles to the Sears Coastal Nursing & Rehab Facility. These puzzles will be mounted throughout the facility to bring brightness and cheer to the residents. Pictured are Michelle Ellison, activity director for Sears, from left, Tean Jackson...
Georgia StateWXIA 11 Alive

Finalist for Georgia State president announced

ATLANTA — The University System of Georgia announced on Wednesday the finalist to be Georgia State University's next president. The system's Board of Regents said Dr. M. Brian Blake, currently the provost and executive vice president for Academic Affairs at George Washington University in D.C., was the candidate. Dr. Blake...
Businessjust-auto.com

Jon Lawes appointed BVRLA vice-chairman

Hitachi Capital Vehicle Solutions (HCVS) MD, Jon Lawes, has been appointed vice-chairman of the BVRLA (British Vehicle Rental & Leasing Association). Lawes joined the BVRLA’s Committee of Management in 2015 and will be vice-chairman for 12 months. “I’ve learnt a great deal from my time on the Committee of Management...
Businessdailyenergyinsider.com

DQE appoints Kevin Walker as new CEO, president

The Board of Directors for DQE Holdings LLC (DQE) appointed last week Kevin Walker as the new CEO and president of Duquesne Light Company (DLC), Duquesne Light Holdings, Inc., and DQE. Walker succeeds Mark Kaplan has served in an interim role since January, also serving as the company’s CFO. Kaplan...
Peachtree City, GAThe Citizen Online

Hoshizaki America, Inc. appoints Chris Karssiens as president

Hoshizaki America, Inc. — headquartered in Peachtree City — on June 1 announced the formal appointment of Chris Karssiens as president. This comes after serving as interim president since March 25 and senior vice president of sales & marketing prior to that. With over 40 years’ experience in the foodservice...
BusinessDark Reading

Secureworks Board Appoints Wendy K. Thomas as Next President & CEO

Secureworks CEO Michael R. Cote is retiring. Secureworks® (NASDAQ:SCWX), a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Michael R. Cote is retiring as CEO and a member of the Secureworks Board of Directors, effective Sept. 3, 2021. The Secureworks Board of Directors unanimously appointed Wendy K. Thomas, Secureworks’ current President of Customer Success, as the company’s next President and Chief Executive Officer, effective Sept. 3, 2021.
Georgetown, SCRecycling Today

Coastal Wire Co. appoints new CEO

Coastal Wire Co., Georgetown, South Carolina, has announced that Jason Hendrix is its new president and CEO. Hendrix, formerly Coastal Wire’s president and chief financial officer (CFO), has been tagged as the new CEO by the board of directors and owner Janice Coward. He most recently held the title of president and CFO since October 2019. He has been employed with Coastal Wire as the CFO since 2004 and has been a contributor to the company’s growth over the last several years.
Businesssgbonline.com

MacNeill Pride Group Appoints CEO

MacNeill Pride Group (MPG) announced the appointment of Keith Bornholtz as CEO and adds four members to its Board. MPG’s brands include ORCA, GCI Outdoor, PrideSports, Freestyle Rocker, RoadTrip Rocker, SoftSpike, CHAMP, Pride Golf Tee, and Professional Tee System. MPG is a portfolio company of Centre Partners. Bornholtz, who has...
Businesssmartmeetings.com

ASAE Appoints Michelle Mason as President and CEO

Current president and CEO of Chicago-based Association Forum, Michelle Mason, FASAE, CAE, has been selected as ASAE’s new president and CEO, effective Sept. 1. “Throughout her career, Michelle has demonstrated a commitment to the association community and ASAE, and a proven ability to drive alignment and results in a complex, multi-stakeholder environment,” said Stephen J. Caldeira, ASAE board chair and co-chair of the organization’s search committee, and president and CEO of Household & Commercial Products Association, Washington, D.C.
Businessnwaonline.com

Banks resigns as Tyson president, CEO

Dean Banks, president and chief executive officer of Tyson Foods, Inc., has resigned, according to a news release. "Being a part of Tyson Foods has been a very rewarding experience," Banks said in the release. "Upon deep personal reflection and discussions with my family, the board, and my colleagues, I believe that stepping down and concentrating on my family is the right decision at this time."
BusinessPosted by
FootwearNews

FDRA Shakes Up Leadership Team, Appoints Shoe Carnival CEO Cliff Sifford as Chairman

A new executive leadership has been put in place at the Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America. Today, the trade group announced the unanimous appointment of Shoe Carnival vice chairman and CEO Cliff Sifford as chairman of the FDRA. In addition, Nike VP of government and public affairs Jennifer Bendall has been selected to serve as vice chairman, leaving her post as treasurer — a role that now belongs to BBC International CEO Josue Solano.
Businessbestadvice.co.uk

Time Finance appoints CEO

Time Finance has announced that Ed Rimmer has been confirmed as the permanent CEO with immediate effect. Having previously held the position of chief operating officer until April 2020, Rimmer was reappointed as interim CEO three months ago. Time Finance specialises in the provision or arrangement of funding solutions using...
Batesville, INeaglecountryonline.com

Hillenbrand CEO Retiring; Successor Appointed By The Board

A familiar face will step into the CEO role. (Batesville, Ind.) – Hillenbrand, Inc. has a succession plan in place following the retirement of their president and CEO. On Wednesday, the Board of Directors appointed Kimberly K. Ryan to succeed Joe Raver as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2022.
Businessresponsible-investor.com

People & Appointments: Candriam CEO to head EFAMA

Naïm Abou-Jaoudé, the CEO of Belgian sustainable investment house Candriam, has been elected President of the European Fund and Asset Management Association for the next two years. APG Asset Management’s Chief Investment Officer, Peter Branner, and Natixis’ Global Chief Operatin…. You must have a SUBSCRIPTION or FREE TRIAL to view...