Georgia Power appoints current president Chris Womack as next chairman, CEO

Coastal Wire Co., Georgetown, South Carolina, has announced that Jason Hendrix is its new president and CEO. Hendrix, formerly Coastal Wire’s president and chief financial officer (CFO), has been tagged as the new CEO by the board of directors and owner Janice Coward. He most recently held the title of president and CFO since October 2019. He has been employed with Coastal Wire as the CFO since 2004 and has been a contributor to the company’s growth over the last several years.