Georgia Power appoints current president Chris Womack as next chairman, CEO
Georgia Power officially named this week current President Chris Womack chairman, president, and CEO, effective June 1. Womack, who has been company president since November 2020, will replace current Chairman and CEO Paul Bowers. Prior to this, Bowers had helmed Georgia Power for more than a decade. For Womack, though, this is the culmination of a career that has been ongoing since 1988, when he first joined Southern Company — Georgia Power's parent company.