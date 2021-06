MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Melissa Williams’ church in Miami Gardens is a COVID-19 vaccine site, and she underlines the importance of that. “We know that it is said that the people of color — I’m talking about all people — are not getting the shots. And we want to make it more convenient. We want it to be right here in our neighborhood,” said Williams, of Pratt Memorial Holy Spirit Christian Church, which is offering Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots.