During this mornings daily 'Kidd Kraddick Morning Show Daily News' we learned that J-Si is pretty jealous of his neighbor across the street from him. Now competition is healthy, but there does come a time when the competition can go a bit too far and to the extreme. Thankfully though J-Si isn't that far, but it sounds like he's a few ticks away from it. Apparently each month in his new neighborhood there is a 'Yard of the Month' award for the home with the best looking yard and his neighbor across the street has been proudly displaying that little yard sign proudly and J-Si has been looking at it for a month now and has decided it should belong in his yard.