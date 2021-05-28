First look at Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in Lost City of D

Bullet Train and The Lost City of D may determine if Hollywood bothers to keep making non-franchise movies for theatrical exhibition. Sony announced yesterday that it would be releasing Bullet Train on April 8, 2022. The adaptation of Kōtarō Isaka’s novel Maria Beetle concerns five assassins who end up on the same train and realize their respective assignments are connected. Directed by David Leitch, the film stars Brad Pitt, Joey King, Andrew Koji, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Masi Oka, Michael Shannon, Lady Gaga, Logan Lerman, Hiroyuki Sanada and Karen Fukuhara. The “new-to-you” adaptation will open just one week before Paramount’s The Lost City of D. That outright original adventure comedy, starring Sandra Bullock as a romance novelist and Channing Tatum as her cover model, will open theatrically on April 15. Thus, the two old-school, star+concept studio programmers, both featuring proven “butts in seats” movie stars and from the two studios who most explicitly made their fortune and glory from star vehicles and high-concept “just a movie” movies, may represent the last stand for conventional theatrical moviegoing.