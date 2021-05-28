Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

First look at Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in Lost City of D

By Write For Us
digitalspy.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSandra Bullock's new movie The Lost City of D is currently shooting in the Dominican Republic. Co-starring Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt, Daniel Radcliffe, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Patti Harrison, fans have now been given a sneak peek at what's to come. Uploaded to Tatum's Instagram yesterday (May 27), his and...

www.digitalspy.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
Da'vine Joy Randolph
Person
Channing Tatum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lost City#Okayyyyy#Digital Spy#Apple News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

The Worst Sandra Bullock Movie of All Time, According to Fans

It's hard not to love Sandra Bullock. The Academy Award-winning star of films like Speed, Miss Congeniality, and Gravity has earned rave reviews and plenty of fans. But even those of us who love her don't love every movie that she's made. Bullock has made films that were panned by the critics, along with movies that most of us forgot even happened. But which of these are the most hated Sandra Bullock movies of all time?
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

Box Office: How Brad Pitt And Sandra Bullock May Determine Hollywood’s Future

Bullet Train and The Lost City of D may determine if Hollywood bothers to keep making non-franchise movies for theatrical exhibition. Sony announced yesterday that it would be releasing Bullet Train on April 8, 2022. The adaptation of Kōtarō Isaka’s novel Maria Beetle concerns five assassins who end up on the same train and realize their respective assignments are connected. Directed by David Leitch, the film stars Brad Pitt, Joey King, Andrew Koji, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Masi Oka, Michael Shannon, Lady Gaga, Logan Lerman, Hiroyuki Sanada and Karen Fukuhara. The “new-to-you” adaptation will open just one week before Paramount’s The Lost City of D. That outright original adventure comedy, starring Sandra Bullock as a romance novelist and Channing Tatum as her cover model, will open theatrically on April 15. Thus, the two old-school, star+concept studio programmers, both featuring proven “butts in seats” movie stars and from the two studios who most explicitly made their fortune and glory from star vehicles and high-concept “just a movie” movies, may represent the last stand for conventional theatrical moviegoing.
Celebritiesamlu.com

Channing Tatum Picks Up Boho-Rustic Sanctuary in L.A. for $5.6M

The new owner of this 1950-built bohemian-spirited Southern California rustic is actor Channing Tatum. It’s a beguiling property — if played to extremes by a recent brush-up — and the Iron Horse producer found himself charmed out of $5.55 million when he signed at the closing last month. The house...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Channing Tatum shares touching post about his daughter

(CNN) — Channing Tatum shared a sweet daddy-daughter beach moment with his little girl, Everly. The actor took to Instagram with a picture of the two together at night, writing: "You my littles are everything! You are my world and my heart. You were looking at the full moon in this pic and telling me the prophecy of the full moon mermaid and then we ran into the water and looked for her and played with glow sticks in the night water calling out to the mermaids. you said you touched a bald headed mermaid and saw a tail. Haha one day you will read this and i hope laugh. We have fun hehehe."
Los Angeles, CAGossip Cop

Sandra Bullock Fighting With Boyfriend Over Adoption And Their Future?

Sandra Bullock is a common target of tabloids. She and Bryan Randall are apparently always on the verge of a break-up and are never on the same page regarding a future. She and Randall have dated for over six years now and keep a pretty low profile, but that doesn’t mean they’re about to split, does it? Here are some stories Gossip Cop has investigated about the couple.
Beauty & Fashionnewpaper24.com

Channing Tatum Crocs: The New Guidelines of Crocs – NEWPAPER24

To the ire and misery of many, Crocs are cool. And whilst you can’t cease the inevitable, you can reduce its affect in your normal wellbeing. Zoë Kravitz, the famously cool daughter of two famously cool individuals, is aware of this all too effectively. Which is why, after she forged Channing Tatum to star in her directorial debut, she sat him down for a chat about gender dynamics—and, naturally, Crocs. In a Deadline interview, each events recalled Kravitz “adamantly” telling Tatum that he “shouldn’t be sporting Crocs”—recommendation he instantly heeded.
TV SeriesStarWars.com

Bad Batch First Look: “Bounty Lost”

Omega has been kidnapped by Cad Bane! But he’s not the only bounty hunter on her trail. And Crosshair has survived his encounter with his former brothers in Clone Force 99… Check out preview images of the latest episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, “Bounty Lost,” now streaming on Disney+!
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The film ‘Guardian of the Lost Cities’ will be directed by Ben Affleck

The 48-year-old star Ben Affleck is ready to direct the live action version of Disney from Shannon Messenger’s best-selling book series of the same name to be called ‘Guardian of the lost cities‘. Ben will also produce the film through his Pearl Street banner adapting the script with Kate Gritmon...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Sharon Stone applauded for candidly questioning why Meryl Streep is considered world’s greatest actor

Sharon Stone is being applauded after candid resurfaced comments about Meryl Streep raised eyebrows online.A fan of Stone’s shared an excerpt from an interview published last month after noticing it was Streep’s birthday.The interviewer at Everything Zoomerwas speaking to Stone ahead of the publication of her memoir The Beauty of Living Twice, and asked her what it had been like to “finally” work with Streep in Steven Soderbergh film The Laundromat.“I like the way you phrase that, that I finally got to work with Meryl Streep,” Stone replied. “You didn’t say, ‘Meryl finally got to work with Sharon Stone.’...
CelebritiesComplex

Young Thug Shouts Out His Maid for Returning $10,000 She Found in His Jeans

Young Thug took to Instagram to shout out his maid, who he said returned $10,000 she had found in his jeans. “My maid just [handed] me this,” the rapper said in a video as he showed off a fat stack of hundred dollar bills. “She said, ‘I found this money about two months ago in your room. I just wanna know did you get it,” he said. The maid had apparently stumbled upon the stack of cash in a pair of Thugger’s jeans, and after finding it slid it under the rapper’s bed.