The Nebraska track and field team had three women compete for the Huskers on day two of the NCAA Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on Thursday night. Maddie Harris, the Big Ten javelin champion, finished 19th in the event with a mark of 163-1 (49.97m). She earned USTFCCCA honorable mention with her finish. Fellow freshman Mirta Kulisic, the Big Ten bronze medalist, threw 163-1 (49.70m) to place 20th and also secure honorable mention. Nebraska was the only school with two freshmen competing in the same field event at the NCAA Championships on Thursday.