Benjamin Dube has released the live performance video for his single, Mananjalo, which he reinterpreted for his current live-recorded album, Worship In Isolation. Benjamin Dube took to YouTube on Saturday, 5 June 2021, to release the live performance video of the reinterpreted version of his single, Mananjalo. The veteran gospel star first sung his rendition of the popular song back in 2016. The single was part of his 2015 live album, Sanctified In His Presence. The original performance was spurred on by the live audience that he performed the single to.