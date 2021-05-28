Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

Are makeup subscription boxes worth it? We put four to the test

By Sandra Temko, Angeline Jane Bernabe, ABC News
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aaWWJ_0aEbrUpv00

NEW YORK — Ever since the coronavirus pandemic put shopping in stores on pause, it's been difficult for those who want to try on makeup products in person before buying.

But during the pandemic, companies like FabFitFun and Ipsy have grown in popularity and taken on the challenge of finding the right makeup products by helping subscribers discover different brands and products in a monthly box.

Influencers like Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner swear by makeup subscription boxes and hype them up in advertisements on social media.

The cost of makeup subscription boxes can range from as low as $7 a month to as much as $50 a month.

"The makeup subscription business has been steadily growing as it becomes more crowded," said Ashley Phillips, style and beauty editor for Business Insider. "Social media influencers are really helpful in bringing more visibility to different makeup brands."

To see if these boxes are worth it, ABC News' technology and consumer correspondent Becky Worley tried out four boxes and Good Housekeeping's April Franzino weighed in on which ones have the best bang for your buck using the manufacturer's suggested retail price.

Boxycharm

For $25 a month, Boxycharm subscribers will receive up to five full-sized beauty products, which can cost $120 or more. The products can range from makeup and skin care, to beauty tools and color cosmetics.

Brands that have been included in past boxes include Tarte, Too Faced, Fenty Beauty, Dr. Brandt and more.

Overall, Franzino said Boxycharm was worth it.

"Boxycharm was a great value for the price that you pay," she said.

FabFitFun

FabFitFun is the priciest of the four boxes, but it also had the most value.

Subscribers have the option of either paying for an annual fee of $179.99 for FabFitFun boxes, or a quarterly fee of $49.99 for each box. In return, FabFitFun will send a box each season filled with eight products from home goods, fashion, wellness, beauty and more.

Franzino said the box has the best value -- in fact, in Worley's spring box, one of the products was a face cream worth almost $100.

"You receive products up to more than $300 in total value," said Franzino. "I even was shocked when I opened the box and I was like, 'Wow, I can't believe you get this for $50.'"

Walmart beauty box

Believe it or not, Walmart also has its own beauty box. For $6.98 per box, with one sent each season, consumers will receive beauty items from brands sold at Walmart.

Products in each box could be everything from nail polish and shampoo to face masks and toothpaste.

While the caveat for this box is that the products are sample size, Franzino said the value is still worth it.

"The value was $20," said Franzino. "So you're getting twice as much than you're paying for."

Ipsy

Like Boxycharm, Ipsy also aims to help subscribers discover new makeup brands and products with their beauty box or "Glam Bags." But instead of offering just one beauty box, subscribers can choose from three different types.

For $12 a month, subscribers can receive a Glam Bag that offers five personalized, deluxe-size beauty samples, which can be worth over $50. Their next box, Glam Bag Plus, is $25 a month and delivers five personalized, full-size beauty products to subscribers. And finally, the Glam Bag X is similar to a FabFitFun box, with seven to eight full-sized products sent to members each season or quarter. Glam Bag X costs $55 per quarter.

Franzino called Ipsy a great deal.

"Each of those boxes came with seven products in them and they were all full size. They were from a lot of well-known brands; we felt like you were getting even more than promised," she said.

The only downside was that the Ipsy Glam Bag Plus took the longest out of the four boxes to arrive.

Ipsy told ABC's Good Morning America in a statement that "since the staffers signed up on April 15th, they received our May bag" and that glam bag plus membership includes a window "to build their perfect bag through 'Ultra Personalization.'"

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
680K+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Khloe Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spring Box#Beauty Brands#Abc Audio#Influencers#Business Insider#Abc News#Good Housekeeping#Tarte#Polish#The Ipsy Glam Bag Plus#Good Morning America#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Makeup
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Walmart
Related
Apparelbuchanobserver.co.uk

Best women’s fashion subscription services 2021: make shopping fun with these online fashion boxes

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement. The way we shop for clothes is changing. From leisure wear to back-to-work basics, we’re looking at how we shop as well as what we buy, while also increasingly conscious of the waste of fast fashion. We're trying to shop smarter, and more thoughtfully.
Makeupreviewed.com

I tested Zara’s refillable makeup—here’s what I’ll be going back for

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. When most people think of Zara, they imagine racks of fashionable European clothes, shoes, and accessories. Rarely do most, myself included, associate Zara with beauty products. But the brand teamed up with well-known British makeup artist and beauty consultant Diane Kendal to launch its first-ever makeup line, aptly named Zara Beauty.
New York City, NYPosted by
Womanly Live

10 Classic Makeup Tricks Worth Remembering

Some people have a fifteen-step process to make their makeup look good. Others have made a living out of doing makeup, and most have no idea what they are doing. However, wherever you stand on this spectrum, there are a couple of makeup tricks that will never fail. We are...
Makeupmelodyinter.com

I Tested 27 Redness-Covering Makeup Products—These 9 Are Legit

I have rosacea and constantly struggle with redness on my face, which means my search for the best redness-reducing skincare and makeup products is also constant. I’ve already waxed poetic about my holy-grail skincare products that save my skin from redness, heat, irritation, and sensitivity, so today I thought I’d share the makeup formulas I’ve found to do the same.
MakeupPosted by
Womanly Live

10 Age-Defying Makeup Tips Worth Knowing

Some makeup mistakes can actually make you look older than you are. Do these tricks and reverse the clock with your makeup products. You’ve heard it before — you’re as young as you feel, so make sure you look it. Some people get so used to one beauty and makeup routine and repeat it year after year. But our skin changes as we age, so we should learn how to adapt to these changes.
MakeupTrendHunter.com

Singer-Branded Beauty Subscriptions

Ipsy and Halsey teamed up to launch a monthly subscription service to offer makeup-enthusiasts eight of Halsey's about-face products. The subscription-based beauty brand, Ipsy, will feature about-face products in its new Glam Bag X curation, as well as beauty products from Fenty Beauty, Tatcha, Herbivore Botanicals, and Glow Recipe. Makeup...
MakeupPosted by
GreenMatters

“Forever Chemicals” Found in Half of Beauty Products Tested — Here’s Our PFAS-Free Makeup List

A new study has found that a potentially toxic chemical group called PFAS, better known as “forever chemicals,” are widely found in makeup products made by many major cosmetic brands. Fortunately, action is already being taken, as U.S. lawmakers introduced a bill this week that would ban the use of PFAS from makeup products — however, there are many PFAS-free makeup brands you can support in the meantime.
MakeupHello Magazine

The Sephora beauty buys we hope will be in the Amazon Prime sale

Amazon Prime Day is almost here, which means deals we can only get once a year for this weekend only, and we’ve got our eyes on the beauty sales. It’s easy to swoon over Sephora’s beauty buys any day of the week, and we’re hoping to see deals on our favorite products from there pop up on Amazon’s sale, which has become quite the highly-anticipated event.
MakeupCosmopolitan

5 Euphoria Makeup Looks Worth Recreating Right TF Now

Listen, I know October 31 is, like, eight-billion years away, but since I usually put off my Halloween costume until the very last minute, I've decided to kick things off a little (...a lot?) earlier this year. And even though I'll always love my classic witch makeup or my go-to vampire tutorial, there's one idea I keep coming back to right now: Euphoria makeup looks. I mean, I don't know about you, but the fact that we're still waiting for season two (fingers crossed for a 2021 release date!) has me scrolling through the show's prettiest beauty moments on the regular.
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Independent

8 best cheese subscription boxes: Get artisan produce delivered straight to your door

Cheese subscription boxes boomed during lockdown. When restaurants closed down, many artisan cheese makers lost up to 90 per cent of their business overnight and were left with a huge supply of cheese with a limited shelf life.Many turned to the internet or home delivery to make the best of a bad situation, offering the rest of us the chance to discover good cheese that barely compares to shrink-wrapped supermarket offerings. Some subscription boxes even come with tasting notes, access to online events and suggested accompaniments for the complete experience.When signing up for a subscription, check how long the initial...
Family RelationshipsUSA Today

14 subscription boxes the whole family can enjoy

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. As summer rolls around, chances are you’ll be looking for activities that your whole family can do together, and what better way to spend quality time together and keep everyone engaged than with a cool subscription box? There are lots of monthlysubscription services targeted toward families, including options that are educational, entertaining, or just plain fun!
MakeupPosted by
Womanly Live

10 Classic Makeup Looks That Have Stood The Test Of Time

Face glitter, dark lips, toxic colors, and unexpected eyebrow shapes — fashion and beauty will come and go, but some classic looks will always stay. It’s not wrong to follow the trends, but you might end up with a pile of “popular” clothes or cosmetics that you won’t use anymore when they change too fast.
Petswhatsthebest.co.uk

The dog subscription boxes you’d be barking mad to miss

Keeping your dog entertained and happy is no easy task. Like humans, they have likes and dislikes and can even become bored if they aren’t stimulated. This can lead to negative behaviours such as chewing, barking, digging and more. Bred to spend their days working, many of our pampered pooches don’t have a full-time job any more, which can lead to excess energy in their bodies and brains.
Shoppingi-bidder.com

Four boxes of webbing, pouches etc.

In Army Surplus Stock including Air Rifles & Pist... Please log in or to place a bid. Add to watch list Watching (4 watching) Bids do not include VAT, buyer’s premium or delivery. By confirming your bid, you agree that you have read and accepted i-bidder.com and the auctioneer's terms...
cannabisnewsworld.com

8 weed subscription boxes you'll look forward to

By now, there’s a subscription box for just about everything. Are you fascinated by osteology? There’s a box for that. Do you regularly dream of kitchen towels? There’s a box for that, too. Cannabis is no different. Each year, we see more and more weed subscription boxes hit the market. Whether it’s cannabidiol (CBD) goodies or handcrafted glass, here are eight of our favorite weed-friendly boxes you can subscribe to right now. Daily High Club Daily High Club constantly tops subscription service lists geared toward the cannabis connoisseur. And no wonder — its boxes are kind to your wallet without skimping on products. Packed with a curated assortment of glass pieces, lighters, grinders, and more, Daily High Club boxes will probably be what you’re thinking about when trying a new monthly subscription. Prices: $9.99 per month for the RAWsentials box$19.99 per month for the Connoisseur V2 box$29.99 per month for the El Primo box Cannabox To celebrate 4/20’s fast approach, Cannabox is offering 20% off products sitewide and 25% off on all new Cannabox memberships. Cannabis veterans and newbies alike love Cannabox’s monthly themed boxes packed with paraphernalia and unique accessories. It’s always a mystery as to what you’re going to get, so whenever one shows up at your door, it feels like Christmas morning. Prices: $30.99 per month $35.99 for a one time payment The Stoney Babe Box The Stoney Babe Box has a little something for everyone, offering different boxes for your specific taste with plenty of items from small, women-owned businesses. Select a non-themed, single-purchase Mystery Box for an assortment of surprise items, or go for a monthly Dab Queen Box that contains 5 to 12 concentrate accessories, along with fun, everyday products like lip balm and apparel. If you’re looking for a bit of this and that,…