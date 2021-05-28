Cancel
AGCO, Raven, Bosch and BASF Digital Solutions Form Targeted Spraying Technology Collaboration

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, Ga. — AGCO (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced it has entered into a proof of concept (PoC) collaboration agreement with Robert Bosch GmbH, BASF Digital Farming and Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN), with the objective of evaluating targeted spraying technology to make the application of crop protection products more effective and efficient by reducing crop input costs while driving farm and environmental sustainability.

Businesschannele2e.com

Accenture Acquires DI Square Technology Engineers, Digital Transformation Contracts

Global IT consulting firm Accenture ($ACN) is acquiring DI Square engineering talent and digital transformation client contracts in Japan’s manufacturing vertical. The deal emphasizes product lifecycle management (PLM) and application lifecycle management (ALM) systems integration capabilities. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number...
AgricultureBusiness Insider

AGI Announces Collaboration With MyLand On Regenerative Ag Solution

WINNIPEG, MB, June 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Ag Growth International Inc. ("AGI" or the "Company") (TSX: AFN) is pleased to announce the signing of a conditional letter-of-intent with MyLand Company LLC ("Myland"), based in Phoenix, AZ. Upon closing, AGI will acquire a minority equity stake in MyLand along with a board seat.
Technologythedallasnews.net

Building Technologies Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Emerson Electric, Itron, Siemens, Siemtecha

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Building Technologies Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Building Technologies Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Building Technologies market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Building Technologies Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Businessaithority.com

MACOM And MaxLinear Collaborate On 100G, 400G And 800G Solutions For Data Center Applications

Collaboration demonstrates interoperability between MaxLinear’s DSPs and MACOM’s TIAs. MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. a leading supplier of semiconductor products, and MaxLinear, Inc. a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, announced a collaboration to assure interoperability of MaxLinear’s PAM4 DSPs and MACOM’s 100G/lane transimpedance amplifiers (TIAs) for 100G/lambda applications. Customers can now select a proven design solution with an exceptionally low bit error rate (BER) for their optical module designs.
Businesschemengonline.com

Air Products and Baker Hughes to collaborate on hydrogen-compression technologies

Air Products (Lehigh Valley, Pa.) and Baker Hughes (Houston) have announced a strategic global collaboration to develop next-generation hydrogen compression to lower the cost of production and accelerate the adoption of hydrogen as a zero-carbon fuel. As part of the collaboration, Baker Hughes will provide Air Products with advanced hydrogen...
Marketsreportsgo.com

Collaborative Work Management Solutions Market Trend, Technology Innovations and Growth Prediction 2021-2026

The Collaborative Work Management Solutions market study offers an in depth assessment of this industry for the forecast period of 20XX-202XX. It draws attention to the growth drivers and catalysts that will augment the total remuneration over the forecast duration. It also lists out the restraints in this domain along with ways to counter the same. The document summarizes various action plans conforming to the existing and future trends to help businesses and other stakeholders enhance their revenue flow in the upcoming years.
BusinessElectronicsWeekly.com

Siemens Digital buys proFPGA prototyping technologies

Siemens Digital Industries Software has bought the proFPGA desktop prototyping technologies product suite from Pro Design Electronic. proFPGA technology is already part of Siemens’ Xcelerstor portfolio as part of its EDA IC verification products. Bringing the proFPGA technology and team in-house can allow Siemens to more fully integrate and optimize...
Businessaithority.com

O9 Solutions and Spinnaker SCA Collaborate on Integrated Business Planning

Stanton-Johnson Strengthens Spinnaker SCA’s Team to Lead Its o9 Practice. Spinnaker SCA, a leading international provider of supply chain strategy, planning, and operational consulting, announced that it has hired Deborah Stanton-Johnson as VP of Consulting for Spinnaker SCA’s Planning and Omni-channel division. She joins the company to focus on strengthening their o9 relationship and building Spinnaker SCA’s o9 practice. In conjunction with Debbie joining the company, Spinnaker SCA is delighted to announce their official partnership with o9 Solutions, a premier AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Ms. Stanton-Johnson will lead a cohesive partnership between Spinnaker SCA and o9 Solutions, combining Spinnaker SCA’s supply chain expertise and experienced consultants, with o9 Solutions’ platform for end-to-end constraint-based planning across the complete supply chain.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Infosys Collaborates with Archrock for Digital Technology Integration

BENGALURU, India, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), the global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a collaboration with Archrock, Inc. ("Archrock"), the leading provider of natural gas compression services in the U.S., to integrate digital technologies and mobile tools for its field service technicians. As part of this engagement, Infosys will leverage its pre-configured accelerator for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service Application to streamline and enhance the efficiencies of Archrock's field services and operations.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

EY collaborates with SAP to help drive clients’ digital transformation

EY announced a collaboration with SAP on the innovation of industry cloud solutions, including insurance, banking, life sciences and energy and resources, to help drive clients’ digital transformation. Insurance will be the first available to clients in late June 2021. These EY solutions for SAP’s industry cloud combine EY experience...
Energy Industryaithority.com

Blockchain For Energy And GuildOne Announce Collaboration On Blockchain Technology Solutions for Oil & Gas

Calgary-based GuildOne Inc. (GuildOne) is pleased to announce the company’s new engagement with Houston-based energy consortium Blockchain for Energy. The leading global organization for collaborative blockchain development for the Energy industry with participation from industry majors like Chevron, ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil, Hess, Pioneer Natural Resources and Repsol, Blockchain For Energy will be moving forward with GuildOne on the world’s first implementation of blockchain for Integrated Joint Venture Management (IJVM).
Technologynewscaststudio.com

ARRI launches solutions business focused on broadcasting technology

ARRI has established the ARRI Solutions Group as a new organizational unit to offer holistic solutions for the global film and television industry. The ARRI Solutions Group is focused on the design and engineering of customized production infrastructures, including innovative mixed-reality environments, state-of-the-art TV studios, and other ultra-modern solutions. Customers...
Toledo, OHpfonline.com

Carlisle Fluid Technologies Announces Spray Finishing Technology Workshop

Carlisle Fluid Technologies and Owens Community College have teamed up to present a Spray Finishing Technology Workshop. The three-day intensive training program is scheduled for November 3-5, 2021 in Toledo, Ohio. Classes meet from 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. daily and include both classroom and hands-on sessions. Attendees should be involved with industrial, contractor, or maintenance spray finishing applications, or spray equipment sales and distribution. Topics for the workshop include:
Businesshbsdealer.com

Restoration Builders forms ESG and technology group

Building services provider says it views its ESG strategy as a pivotal piece of its business model. Restoration Builders, Inc. reported that its board of directors had endorsed and approved an ESG (environmental, social, and governance) strategy that will become a pivot part of its business model forward. The company...
Softwarewhattheythink.com

Matti Technology AG Inkjet Imprinting Solutions

The ideal solution for inkjet imprinting on offset / flexo presses and as a standalone system. Sulgen, Switzerland - The New MJ-108 and MJ-216 are the latest products to join the Matti Technology AG Monojet family. These imprint systems are fully standalone, economic and high speed industrial solutions offering a 108mm (4.25”) and 216mm (8.5”) print width with versatile fluid compatibility for coated and uncoated stocks and up to 3 levels of greyscale for high quality picture reproduction.
BusinessAgriculture Online

BASF remains confident in Sentris buffering technology, say company officials

BASF remains confident in the performance of Sentris buffering technology, say company officials. Here’s a statement BASF released:. "We want to reassure applicators that Sentris Buffering Technology is safe to use as a pH buffering adjuvant with tank mixes that contain dicamba and glyphosate for over-the-top applications on dicamba-tolerant soybean and cotton.
SoftwareBusiness Insider

Ault Global Holdings’ Subsidiary, Coolisys Technologies Corp., Forms New Subsidiary to Provide Scalable Electric Vehicle (EV) Smart Charging Solutions

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the "Company”), announced that its subsidiary, Coolisys Technologies Corp.® ("Coolisys”) has formed the subsidiary, TurnOnGreen, Inc., to provide flexible and scalable electric vehicle supply equipment ("EVSE”) and services. TurnOnGreen was founded with the goal to be an industry leader...
Economychemengonline.com

BASF and Mitsui collaborate to commercialize chemical recycling in Japan

BASF Japan and Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Tokyo) have started a collaborative study to promote chemical recycling in Japan. Through cooperation across the value chain, BASF and Mitsui Chemicals will evaluate collaborative business models and various options to commercialize chemical recycling in Japan to address the local challenge of plastic waste recycling.
Energy Industryoffshore-mag.com

Future offshore well construction to be defined by collaboration, remote solutions

Jesus Lamas, President—Well Construction, Schlumberger. The offshore energy industry faces considerable challenges, including smaller capital budgets and mounting pressure for improved operational sustainability. To meet these challenges and remain competitive in a future marked by energy transition, we must adopt new well construction technologies and strategies that enable us to...