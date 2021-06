The Kiener Plaza splash pad is open for the season again, and for the first time after the COVID-19 pandemic started early last year. The 1.9-acre park at 500 Chestnut St. in downtown St. Louis is free and open for St. Louisans and out-of-towners to use, along with their children. It reopened May 28 when the splash pad was turned on at 7 a.m., just in time for those warm summer days in St. Louis.