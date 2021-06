The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a couple of months ago the availability of more than $330 million to help agricultural producers and organizations in the food supply chain recover from the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding is part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative, and includes $169.9 million for the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) and approximately $80 million in payments to domestic users of upland and extra-long staple cotton. But signup for this program ends Friday, June 11.