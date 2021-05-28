Cancel
Gleec, The Visa Inc (NYSE: V) Crypto Payment Solution, Unveils GleecDEX In Alliance With Komodo

By Benjamin Roussey
 19 days ago

The Visa Inc (NYSE: V) Crypto Payment Solution (Gleec) would utilize AtomicDEX, atomic swap technology of Komodo, in its decentralized trading app – GleecDEX. The users can exchange their fiat currencies and crypto through GleecDEX utilizing Gleec’s Visa Debit Card. GleecDEX decentralizes the payments unlike cryptocurrency platform integrated traditional payment networks that depend on centralized exchanges.

