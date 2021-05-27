Joy Reid: "Republicans Fetishizing Firearms" Are The "Absolute Worst"

MSNBC host Joy Reid to Republicans that oppose gun control:. "We are triggered by the continual death that we know is coming because of people like you and your friends, who are pushing laws that let any untrained idiot off the street walk around with an unlicensed handgun that they might not even know how to properly use. And lets just hope and pray not kill a bunch of people with it. And for that the Republicans' obsession with fetishizing firearms are the absolute worst"