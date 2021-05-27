Cancel
Congress & Courts

Joy Reid: "Republicans Fetishizing Firearms" Are The "Absolute Worst"

By Tyler Stone
RealClearPolitics
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMSNBC host Joy Reid to Republicans that oppose gun control:. "We are triggered by the continual death that we know is coming because of people like you and your friends, who are pushing laws that let any untrained idiot off the street walk around with an unlicensed handgun that they might not even know how to properly use. And lets just hope and pray not kill a bunch of people with it. And for that the Republicans' obsession with fetishizing firearms are the absolute worst"

Joy Reid
MinoritiesFox News

Joy Reid ripped for claiming students 'learn a kind of Confederate Race Theory': 'This is nonsense'

MSNBC host Joy Ann-Reid defended critical race theory on Twitter Friday by arguing that school children are currently being taught "a kind of Confederate Race Theory." Critical race theory has been described as the notion that racism is embedded in U.S. institutions. It has often been compared to the New York Times Magazine's 1619 Project, which is based on the belief that the first importation of the slaves to America in 1619 was the mark of the nation’s true founding.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Democrat Eric Swalwell rants GOP 'a pro-slavery, anti-police party' in MSNBC interview

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., claimed Wednesday on MSNBC that the Republican Party was "a pro-slavery, anti-police party that's rolling with the cop killers." Swalwell criticized opposition from some Republican members of Congress to a bill awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to U.S. Capitol Police officers for their actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, as well as a bill marking Juneteenth as a federal holiday.
Congress & CourtsAOL Corp

GOP congressman says it's time to stop 'fetishizing the idea of overthrowing the government'

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois appeared Wednesday on Anderson Cooper 360 and spoke about the growing desire among supporters of former President Donald Trump for a military coup to oust President Biden. Talk of a coup has been in the news recently due to remarks retired Army general and former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn made over the weekend.
POTUSNew York Post

The tide is turning against the woke-liberal blob that misrules us

For the past year, liberals unleashed on the nation an avalanche of ideological nonsense, coupled with brutal pressure to conform. Those who bucked the party line found themselves canceled and unpersoned and had their opinions subjected to mockery and claims of delusion and “anti-science” prejudices. Until now. Because the tide...
MinoritiesPosted by
TheWrap

Don Lemon Rebukes Opponents of Critical Race Theory: ‘Stop Making it About You’

CNN anchors Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo don’t always see eye to eye, but one subject they emphatically agree on is critical race theory. During the handoff from Cuomo’s “Prime Time” to “Don Lemon Tonight” Thursday night, the two hosts briefly discussed the significance of the newly designated Juneteenth holiday. Lemon and Cuomo then quickly segued into talking about the teaching of critical race theory (sometimes called CRT) in schools.
Congress & Courtsspeaker.gov

Ask McCarthy: Why Won’t He Shake Officer Fanone’s Hand?

One month after Minority Leader McCarthy broke his promise to meet with D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone, Members of his Conference are following his lead in refusing to shake hands with the officer who was beaten with a flag pole, tased, and concussed while defending lawmakers from insurrectionists on January 6th.
Congress & Courtscrossroadstoday.com

Officer hurt in Capitol riot: GOP lawmaker wouldn’t shake my hand

A DC Metropolitan Police officer who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 blasted GOP Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia on Wednesday evening for what he called “disgusting” behavior during a tense exchange. Michael Fanone, who was stun-gunned several times and beaten with a flagpole during the riot, told CNN’s...