Grilling safety with Fire Chief Thomas Kane, Local 22 Firefighters and Paramedics Union

Sponsored by the Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club. Requirements: must take an online course and attend field day to receive fire arms certificate, must bring printed voucher proving completion of online course to field day, must be 11 years old by date of field day. The field day will take place from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. on July 31, 2021 at the Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club. To register for the online safety course, go to the MN DNR website > education and safety > firearms safety certification (youth). To register for the in-person field day, call either Tom (763-226-9951) or Auggie (320-963-6449). Auggie can also be reached for further questions and additional information. Make sure to register early because classes fill up fast!