Kevin Cooney: Gauging the market as trade season nears for Phillies

In advance of tonight’s matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies, the Los Angeles Dodgers have attracted 88% of the bets and 96% of the money thus far, per FanDuel Sportsbook. The Dodgers are -190 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. By the time first pitch comes around, one should not expect this drastic of a betting split between the two teams. However, the slight difference between the percentage of bets and money wagered thus far suggests some bigger wagers have come in on Los Angeles. That is likely because they have Julio Urias going tonight, who is in search of a Major League-leading 10th win tonight. He is opposed by Philadelphia’s Zach Eflin (2-5, 3.89 ERA), who is 0-4 in his last five starts and has not won since May 7. Last night’s 3-1 win by the Dodgers was their 13th in the last 16 home games against the Phillies.