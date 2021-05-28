Kevin Cooney: Gauging the market as trade season nears for Phillies
Any baseball season that arrives at Memorial Day means two things: the heat of summer is coming and the time to re-evaluate your roster has arrived. The good news for the Phillies is that they began the weekend in second place with a record just one game below .500. The bad news is the amount of holes that are up and down the roster have been exposed. And with injuries piling up, the idea that the core of this unit may need a shakeup is becoming more and more obvious.www.phillyvoice.com