Today Square Enix showed off a number of interesting titles at their conference, some known and some unknown. One title that they did formally announce was a new take on the Final Fantasy formula in the form of Final Fantasy Origin: Stranger of Paradise. Stepping into territory that no other Final Fantasy has tread before this title will be a Hack and Slash game and is being developed with the team behind the popular game series Nioh as well as Koei Tecmo.