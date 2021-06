Mandatory Fear looks back at the vital entries in horror gaming, exploring what made them effective at scaring us and their importance to the history of the genre. I love dealing with terrifying horror enemies. Fleeing from something that’s going to rip me apart. Blasting at some creature that keeps creeping closer. Hiding somewhere in the dark, holding my breath in hopes my stalker doesn’t hear me. Sometimes, though, I just want to walk up to whatever’s scaring me and punch it right in the face. Bless you, A Nightmare On Elm Street, for letting me vent all my fearful rage.