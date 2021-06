Why would we give the Native America Indians a federal holiday? The US government never gave them anything to celebrate. The only liberation they ever experienced was white men like you from Europe and Nativists liberating them from their lands, their lifestyle and their existence. Ralph Norman, who's so WASPY he was blessed with two first Anglo-Saxon names, was one of 14 Republicans to vote against making Juneteenth a federal holiday. Using the old slippery slope argument, he asked if Native Americans would be next. I don't know why they wouldn't other than they have never been given anything to celebrate. I'm surprised he didn't go into the "will we give cats and dog a federal holiday next?" which I wouldn't oppose either.