Long-delayed Packers Hall of Fame banquet, Charles Woodson induction, moved to Sept. 2

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — The Baseball Hall of Fame’s induction ceremony is returning to its standard seating format, opening the door for a big crowd to see former Yankees star Derek Jeter be enshrined. Hall of Fame officials say tickets will not be required for the event’s free lawn seating area. The ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 8 on the grounds of Clark Sports Center and will honor class of 2020 members Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker. No one was selected this year. Inductions have been held outside the center since 1992 and the largest crowd was estimated at 70,000 for Cal Ripken Jr. and Tony Gwynn in 2007.