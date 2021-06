RingEdge (also known as Sega RingEdge) is an arcade system board developed and used by Sega for most of their arcade releases in the 2010's. First released in 2009 with Border Break, the RingEdge is the direct successor to Sega's PC-based Lindbergh board and includes a variety of upgrades (such as replacing hard-disk drives with quicker solid-state drives, switching the operating system to Windows Embedded Standard 2009, and supporting full HD video resolutions). It was later superseded by the Nu board.