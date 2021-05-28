San Francisco Scene: May 29 – June 5, 2021

Due to the sheer amount of artists trying to accomplish their goals at any given time in California, it can be hard for artists to separate themselves from the crowd, but YVNCC has figured out a way to do it. Utilizing his eclectic style and raw talent, he's endeared himself to a host of different people around the country, not just California. Looking toto take it further, he doubles down on his buzz with his infectious new video for, "Go Rufus."