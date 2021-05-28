Cancel
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Scene: May 29 – June 5, 2021

By Mike
avantmusicnews.com
 20 days ago

Sat 5/29 7:30 PM Bird & Beckett Books and Records [653 Chenery St. SF]. Join SCLOrk – the Santa Clara Laptop Orchestra – for a live streamed electronic music concert. Live coding, amplified household objects, unexpected photographs. Saturday, June 5. Sat 6/05 11:00 AM Internet Streaming [Online]. Franck Martin –...

avantmusicnews.com
