A 'Gateway Drug': Is it pot or is it not?

By Andrew Dominianni
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKALAMAZOO, Mich. — During the height of the "Just Say No" era of the 1980s, marijuana was always described as a "gateway drug" to more dangerous narcotics, but what does the data show after 18 months it was legalized in Michigan for recreational use. Dr. Tiffany Lee, director of the...

Benewah County, IDSaint Maries Gazette-Record

Pot subject of canvasing group

A volunteer group is canvasing Benewah County to get medical marijuana on the Idaho ballot in 2022. Organizer Jimi Rockin Loucks said that he and other volunteers partnered with Kind Idaho have garnered more than 40 signatures to put the Idaho Medical Marijuana Act on next year’s ballot by voter initiative.
Saint Louis, MOtimesnewspapers.com

Legalize Pot

As of now, medical marijuana has been legalized in Missouri, but why not recreational? Within the nation, 128 million people have used it — that’s more than a third of the population. Plus, over 600,000 people are arrested for possessing it each year. Despite the huge number of people using and owning it, it’s still not legal in St. Louis or Missouri.
PharmaceuticalsWFMZ-TV Online

Health Beat: Marijuana misconceptions

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- Marijuana is now legal in 36 states for medicinal purposes and 17 states for recreational use. The drug has been touted for its pain-relieving and calming effects, but there are some myths you should know about. Ivanhoe explains. It’s just about everywhere you look and...
Maine Statecannabisnewsworld.com

Medical cannabis ambulance hits the road in Maine

Joseph Sorbello is a physician assistant who helps local residents in Maine access the state’s medical marijuana program. His “mobile certification unit,” a revamped ambulance that makes house calls to help enroll people in the state’s medical cannabis program, has been making the rounds for a few years, but caught the attention of Reddit earlier this week, reports WCYY . Medical Cannabis in Canada: How a healthcare strategist went from clinical trial enrolment to cannabis — and why he wants to improve our understanding of the treatment category Lack of access to medical marijuana and CBD is cause for concern in the U.S. B.C. cannabis growing operation first to unionize in Canada On the company’s website , Sorbello writes that after years of seeing success with medical cannabis, he worked with local representatives to get physician assistants included in the prescribing rights for the state program. The ambulance can often be spotted outside the state’s legal dispensaries and makes house calls by appointment, a strategy that greatly improves access for potential patients. Medical cannabis is not taxed in Maine and caregivers and qualified patients can possess up to six mature plants and 2.5 ounces (71 grams) of flower, according to Weedmaps. Qualifying conditions include chronic pain, epilepsy and inflammatory bowel disease, among others. A recent Health Canada survey found that nearly 80 per cent of respondents said they will continue to access cannabis from a licensed producer now that legal retail sales for non-medical cannabis are available, but with many producers focusing on the recreational market, medical patients are often pushed aside. “After recreational legalization in 2018, many forgot about or deprioritized the needs of the patient community, the same community that paved the way for cannabis legalization as we see it today,” Max Monahan-Ellison, a board member for Medical…
Chautauqua County, NYObserver

New pot law won’t displace drug dogs

While drug-sniffing police dogs are reportedly being forced into early retirement in states where adult-use marijuana has been legalized, Chautauqua County Sheriff James Quattrone doesn’t believe any of the department’s K-9s will be impacted quite as dramatically. At issue is that dogs trained on detecting multiple drugs — including marijuana,...
Blue Ridge, VAGoDanRiver.com

Poison center sees hike in crisis calls from hemp-derived THC

A cousin of the high-inducing chemical found in marijuana has bloomed in popularity across the country in the past year, but its ingestion also has brought an increase in calls to the Blue Ridge Poison Center at the University of Virginia. Officials say dozens of calls reporting adverse reactions to...
Pharmaceuticalskhn.org

Carcinogen Contamination Halts Sales Of Smoking-Cessation Drug

Some lots of Pfizer's Chantix pill were contaminated with high levels of nitrosamine, causing a global halt in sales. In other news, regulators approved Roche's covid treatment drug Actemra in the U.S., and the CDC backs use of a controversial dengue vaccine. After finding potential carcinogens in some lots of...
Indiana Statehealthnewshub.org

With Marijuana Legalized in State, Concern Shifts to Young Adults

With Gov. Ned Lamont’s signature this week legalizing the recreational use and possession of marijuana in Connecticut, addiction specialists with Hartford HealthCare’s Behavioral Health Network (BHN) urge caution and coinciding education. In particular, limiting access to marijuana by adolescents and young adults will be important as the drug has a...
Charleston, WVHerald-Dispatch

Distributors attempt to disprove gateway theory at opioid trial

CHARLESTON — Opioid distributors spent a full day of a trial in Charleston with a complex and thorough cross-examination of an epidemiologist in an attempt to disprove prescription opioids being a gateway to heroin abuse. Katherine Keyes, an epidemiologist whose career at Columbia University has focused on opioid use disorder,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio House hurriedly passes anti-vaccination amendment into spending bill

In a move that caught even supportive lawmakers by surprise, the Ohio House on Thursday quickly amended a sweeping, anti-vaccination provision into an unrelated piece of legislation and passed it. The legislation prohibits a public or private entity from: The House passed the legislation after more than 600,000 Americans — including more than 20,000 Ohioans […] The post Ohio House hurriedly passes anti-vaccination amendment into spending bill appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Saint Maries, IDSaint Maries Gazette-Record

Pot poll gains favor

Participants in a social media poll conducted by this newspaper regarding medical marijuana showed the majority of participants favored medical marijuana legalization in Idaho. According to Facebook statistics the poll reached 3,510 people. Of those people, 73 supported legalization and 11 were opposed based on a combination of emotes and...
Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Smoking Marijuana Could Be Far More Dangerous Than Anyone Suspected

Statistics show that over 700,000 people commit suicide every year throughout the world, meaning one person every 40 seconds. Life is the most precious thing that we have, but still, so many people choose to deliberately end it or have plans for such an awful action. People have reasons like...
Pharmaceuticalsquickbitenews.com

Hamilton researchers report that cannabis legalization had unexpected impact on users’ habits

Researchers in Hamilton studying cannabis use have made some interesting observations about user habits since its legalization in 2018. A study out of McMaster University and St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton found that regular cannabis users actually reduced their consumption when it became legal, while study participants who were not using cannabis prior to legalization showed significant increases in consumption.
DrinksEurekAlert

Adolescent marijuana, alcohol use held steady during COVID-19 pandemic

Adolescent marijuana use and binge drinking did not significantly change during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite record decreases in the substances' perceived availability, according to a survey of 12th graders in the United States. The study's findings, which appeared online on June 24, 2021, in Drug and Alcohol Dependence, challenge the idea that reducing adolescent use of drugs can be achieved solely by limiting their supply. The work was led by researchers at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), part of the National Institutes of Health.
Lifestylepolishforums.com

Pot in Poland for tourists

I know of no one that uses seeds anymore. Thats strange coming form someone thats supposed to be so religious lol Do they smoke weed at this Church?. The Gorilla Glue and Private Reserve are the two strongest around here. Must be speaking from experience, what about Coke? Youre on...
PharmaceuticalsKGW

Yes, eating poppy seeds can lead to a positive drug test

Whether it’s for a new job or competing in an athletic competition, many people have had to take a drug test. It can be a stressful time that prompts thoughts about past meals and beverages to make sure nothing innocuous will lead to a missed opportunity. The idea that eating...