Soon-to-be-parents feud over ‘stupidest name ever’ for baby: ‘A lifetime of bullying’

An emblematic couple from L’Amour est dans le pré will soon become parents for the first time. To discover his identity, it’s here!. Denis Brogniart, Karine Ferri, Nikos Aliagas … While we invite you to discover with whom the TV hosts share their lives, an emblematic couple from L’Amour is in the meadow is preparing to become parents for the first time . To find out who it is, here are some clues. Known to the general public since the year 2020, he is a farmer with a red beard who participated in the fifteenth season of the M6 ​​program. This market gardener from the Lyon region very quickly fell under the spell of a young woman from the south of France.. At the time of the broadcast of the episodes, the two lovebirds had massively reacted to the Web because they had slept together despite the presence of Alicia, the second contender.