Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Soon-to-be-parents feud over ‘stupidest name ever’ for baby: ‘A lifetime of bullying’

By Kelsey Weekman
intheknow.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOut of the way, X Æ A-Xii — there’s a new mathematically inspired baby name setting the internet ablaze. A Reddit user shared that she and her husband are expecting a baby in a couple of months. Amid their search for the perfect name, the couple realized they had very different ideas about what would be appropriate.

www.intheknow.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Loren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Feud#Redditor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
RelationshipsPosted by
The Hill

'Karen' baby name popularity drops over 170 spots in 2020

Naming babies Karen has dropped in popularity in 2020, going down more than 170 spots on the Social Security Administration (SSA) list, NPR reported. Karen dropped 171 spots, as the name has gained a negative connotation on social media. Users on social media often call a person a “Karen” to...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Parents Kick Out Their Son's Disabled Girlfriend and Instantly Regret It – Story from Subscriber

Guy brought the girl home to introduce her to his parents. When they saw that the girl was in a wheelchair, they kicked her out, but very quickly regretted it. Joe was the only son of socialite parents who put a lot of pressure on him to be the perfect son. So far, being accepted into Harvard University has been his greatest achievement, which his parents bragged to their friends.
RelationshipsWPFO

Babies named Karen plummet in 2020

The name now synonymous with “speaking to a manager” has dropped a whopping 171 spots on the baby name popularity list, according to the Huffington Post. Just 355 babies were named Karen in 2020 down from a little more than 430 the year prior. The name reached its all-time high...
Relationshipshot969boston.com

The Name ‘Karen’ Is Going Extinct Among Baby Names

Karen wants to speak to the manager of baby name-givers because the name has absolutely tanked in popularity in the last year, according to figures released by the Social Security Administration. Throughout 2020 the name Karen fell 171 spots on the popularity list, from a low of 660 to number...
Kidskrmd.com

Fewer and fewer parents want to name their kid Karen

I mean — I’m not surprised, are you — although no offense to anyone named Karen.. I do know some good people named Karen.. who aren’t KARENs! LOL. The name Karen is struggling to keep up with the times. In the 1960s, Karen was the third-most popular name among baby...
Family Relationshipsfox29.com

Fewer babies named Karen than ever before

Say goodbye to Karen for a generation. When it comes to naming a baby, new parents have to be careful. There are always names that come and go out of style and the kid is going to have to live with that decision for the rest of their life. For...
Relationship Advicethesaxon.org

Love is in the pre-2020: An emblematic couple soon to be parents, their identity revealed

An emblematic couple from L’Amour est dans le pré will soon become parents for the first time. To discover his identity, it’s here!. Denis Brogniart, Karine Ferri, Nikos Aliagas … While we invite you to discover with whom the TV hosts share their lives, an emblematic couple from L’Amour is in the meadow is preparing to become parents for the first time . To find out who it is, here are some clues. Known to the general public since the year 2020, he is a farmer with a red beard who participated in the fifteenth season of the M6 ​​program. This market gardener from the Lyon region very quickly fell under the spell of a young woman from the south of France.. At the time of the broadcast of the episodes, the two lovebirds had massively reacted to the Web because they had slept together despite the presence of Alicia, the second contender.
Relationshipsmumsnet.com

Baby girls names

Recently found out we’re having a baby girl and names are soooo difficult. We were convinced she was going to be a boy (boy heavy family) and had agreed on a name pretty easily! But girls we cannot agree on. I absolutely LOVE Eliza, but OH isn’t keen. His favourite...
Relationshipsstudiodiy.com

Unique Old Fashioned Baby Names

Old fashioned baby names are one of my FAVORITE topics, so I’m extra excited about today’s baby name help submissions! You can call them “vintage” “old fashioned” or even “old lady” names, but I think of these names as classic names that deserve another generation’s worth in the spotlight!. Older,...
RelationshipsBabyCenter Blog

25 refreshing summer baby names

From the obvious to the obscure – with a nod to nature, fun in the sun, mythology, and even a bit of Shakespeare-- this baby name list has something to offer every parent of a summer baby. Summery unisex baby names. August. August is a popular name with a hardworking...
Celebritieswfav951.com

Chrissy Teigen Exits ‘Never Have I Ever’ Amid Bullying Scandal

Chrissy Teigen has bowed out of a planned role in Netflix‘s Never Have I Ever amid a bullying scandal. Teigen has been accused of—and publicly apologized for—bullying model and reality TV star Courtney Stodden. Teigen was set to voice a role in the coming of age comedy from Mindy Kaling....