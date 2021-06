Even though it was initially marketed as a new kind of massively multiplayer online game, the OASIS quickly evolved into a new way of life.” -Ernest Cline. In his award-winning movie “Ready Player One,” Steven Spielberg portrays the future as an anti-utopia where much of humanity lives in a virtual world called OASIS. Although this is science fiction, many of the topics covered in the film are relevant today. Statistics show that in 2020, there were 2.69 billion active video gamers around the world. This number is predicted to grow exponentially in the upcoming years and reach 3.07 billion by 2023 (Clement, 2021).