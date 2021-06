The Arkansas Supreme Court has kept alive a lawsuit seeking to return the Little Rock School District to local control. It reversed a circuit court finding that parents had standing to challenge continued state control after expiration of the statutory five-year limit because the state hadn’t followed the administrative procedures act. It also reversed the court’s finding that the state had acted illegally in placing limits on the Little Rock School Board’s powers after voters were allowed, after almost six years, to elect a school board again. The Court said no statute prohibited this. In Little Rock’s case, it stripped the board of power to hire and fire the superintendent, negotiate with employees and file lawsuits.