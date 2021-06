When planning a family vacation in the Caribbean, you may come across Beaches Resorts and wonder to yourself, “What are Beaches Resorts?” If you are familiar with cruises, where all of your meals and most on-ship activities are included, know that Beaches is similar — except you are in a beach hotel rather than on a ship and everything (even alcoholic drinks) is included. If you like to keep your feet on the ground (or splashing in the water) and your cash in your wallet on vacation, then Beaches is for you! (Psst ... just in time for summer vacation, your favorite frogs will have special offers on Beaches and Sandals Resort coming soon, so keep hopping back!)