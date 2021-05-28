FHP: Dunnellon man drove into building

A 32-year-old Dunnellon man was at fault for crashing into to an office building in the early morning hours Monday, May 24, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. The man, not identified by the FHP, was southbound on U.S. 41 and crashed into the structure at 2746 N. Florida Ave. He also struck a standing power pole and Sprint phone box while driving a 2020 Kia Rio, the report states. The man told troopers he had swerved to avoid a vehicle that stopped in front of him.