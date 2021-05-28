Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dunnellon, FL

FHP: Dunnellon man drove into building

By Chronicle staff
Citrus County Chronicle
 19 days ago

A 32-year-old Dunnellon man was at fault for crashing into to an office building in the early morning hours Monday, May 24, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. The man, not identified by the FHP, was southbound on U.S. 41 and crashed into the structure at 2746 N. Florida Ave. He also struck a standing power pole and Sprint phone box while driving a 2020 Kia Rio, the report states. The man told troopers he had swerved to avoid a vehicle that stopped in front of him.

www.chronicleonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocala, FL
City
Dunnellon, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
Dunnellon, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Highway Patrol#Fhp#Sprint
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Cars
Related
Ocala, FLStar-Banner

Fire destroys RV in Ocala

Firefighters extinguished a burning RV within minutes on Sunday, preventing the blaze from spreading to nearby buildings, according to an Ocala Fire Rescue press release. The press release states five OFR units, the Ocala Police Department and Marion County Fire Rescue responded to the burning RV, which was parked in the 1700 block of Southeast 12th Avenue, at 3:48 p.m., and the fire was under control by 3:51 p.m.
Florida Statefox13news.com

Cars fall off same Florida highway ramp for 2nd time in 2 days

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A driver in South Florida drove her car off a highway entrance ramp -- in the exact same spot where another driver's SUV fell off the road the previous day. WSVN reports the accidents both happened on an Interstate 95 entrance ramp in Fort Lauderdale near...
Florida Statetelegram.com

Driver in fatal Florida crash settles suit against Holy Cross

The driver of a truck involved in a crash in Florida last January that killed a member of Holy Cross’s crew team has settled his lawsuit with the college, his attorney said Monday. Court records show Holy Cross and fellow defendant in the case, former women’s rowing team coach Patrick...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida gator chases people through Wendy’s parking lot

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A 7-foot alligator was captured while wandering around the parking lot of Lehigh Acres Health & Rehab on Lee Blvd Monday. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Lehigh Acres Fire Department responded to the scene after reports of the gator chasing people in a nearby bank parking lot, according to FWC.