So far this WNBA season, we have seen so many teams surprise us with great starts. Where do the Liberty, Sun and Dream fit in among the league’s elite teams?. The Storm may have lost Natasha Howard and Alysha Clark via trade and free agency, respectively, but what if Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd are the two best players in the league? Don’t put it past Loyd to reach that level or at least play like it some nights. Right now Stewart is averaging 23.3 points (second in the WNBA) and 9.7 rebounds (second), while Loyd has gone for 19.4 points per game (seventh) and 4.9 assists per game (seventh). A’ja Wilson/Liz Cambage was the duo that received the most hype entering this season and the Elena Delle Donne/Tina Charles duo is elite as well, but could the Stewie/Loyd duo be in the running to overtake them with both players in their prime? They’ve certainly been the most fun to watch so far this season.