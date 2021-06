During a live event on June 9, 2021, NASA will announce the first- and second-place winners of the Vascular Tissue Challenge, a prize competition to grow and sustain functioning tissue that could aid in deep space exploration. Eleven teams that include a diverse network of experts in tissue engineering, microgravity research, and regenerative medicine, as well as promising startups in the bioprinting field, compete for a $500,000 total prize purse to be divided among the first three projects to successfully create thick, metabolically functional human vascularized organ tissue in vitro in a controlled Earth environment.