For summer, I’m planning to attend Ohlone College’s summer program and take some courses, as well as get my driver’s license. One major reason why I decided to register for Ohlone College is because I haven’t really decided which major to take, so I thought it would be a waste of money to go to a big university. At first, I just blindly applied to four UCs. But later, as the registration deadline for Ohlone approached, my sister recommended that I go to community college. I started researching and attending the informational sessions and I thought Ohlone would be better for me. Around March, I started thinking that it would be better to go to Ohlone because of my indecision.