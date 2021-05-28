Broke our price guide: 5 wild sales from Indy and Amelia 2021

For many many years, the classic collector car market centered around the all original or unrestored car. That is what everyone wanted. Maybe it’s because it gave the enthusiast the chance to take a trip back in time or maybe it has more to do with the value behind an as-built car. Regardless of why it was, things have changed a bit now that most, if not all, of the remaining “survivors” have been discovered and tinkered with. Now the name of the game has transformed from all original to either an extremely purposefully built car or one that is as original as possible.