Arlington National Cemetery has several special memorials. Time to add one for military chaplains

On Monday, in celebration of Flag Day, members of Scouts BSA assisted Andrew Johnson National Historic Site staff with a proper flag retirement ceremony at the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery. The ceremony was led by Park Ranger Jeremy Carroll, who involved each volunteer in reading facts, quotes and a poem about the American flag as each stripe was cut from the flag and retired separately, as is custom. The large flag was flown at the top of the hill in the cemetery for about seven months, he said, until it became tattered and was considered no longer fit to be flown. The flag has been replaced, and the old flag was retired with honor. Two veterans present at the ceremony carried the stars section of the flag to the fire. Carroll said Monday's Flag Day ceremony was the first flag retirement he has led, but he hopes it will be the first of many others, as other flags become worn from daily use in the National Cemetery.