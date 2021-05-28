Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Sandals® Resorts International Unveils Plans In Jamaica

hospitalitynet.org
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSandals Resorts International (SRI), the Caribbean's leading Luxury Included® Resort company, celebrated its legacy in Jamaica and affirmed its unshakable commitment to the country at a special groundbreaking ceremony today attended by dignitaries including the Prime Minister of Jamaica, The Most Hon. Andrew Holness. The event celebrated the first phase of an ambitious $230 million (USD) project, that will include Sandals Dunn's River followed by Phase II of transforming the adjacent oceanfront land into Sandals Royal Dunn's River, a commitment to the organization's wider expansion plans in its home country.

www.hospitalitynet.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Holness
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jamaica#Sandals Resorts#Sri#Luxury#Ii#Love Nest Butler Suites
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
Related
LifestyleTravelPulse

Sandals Resorts Launches 30 Days of Honeymoon Do Overs

Sandals Resorts is giving away a romantic seven-day honeymoon for couples who couldn’t have a honeymoon during the pandemic with its new “30 Days of Honeymoon Do Overs” sweepstakes. Each day between June 15 and July 14, Sandals will give one deserving couple a free seven-day Luxury Included honeymoon to...
Economysflcn.com

Caribbean Wedding and Event Professionals Gear Up For A Rebound In Business

[SAINT LUCIA] – The Caribbean Wedding and Event Professionals (CWEP) continues to mobilize its membership and to raise the profile of the organization, in anticipation of a surge in demand for weddings and events. As the region reopens for business, the combined number of delayed weddings in 2020, planned weddings for 2021 and engagements during the pandemic, points to a solid recovery of the sector.
Politicseturbonews.com

Massive Transformation Project Coming for Montego Bay resort city

The resort city of Montego Bay is to undergo a major transformation of its seafront, as part of efforts to boost its global appeal and competitiveness. Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett yesterday announced in Parliament, a comprehensive upgrading program for Montego Bay, including the Hip Strip. Print 🖨 PDF 📄...
Agricultureeturbonews.com

Panama Ambassador to Jamaica pays courtesy call on Jamaica Tourism Minister

Jamaica Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, (seen right in the photo), highlights a matter of interest during discussions with Ambassador of the Republic of Panama to Jamaica, Dr. Lasford Douglas, during a courtesy call at the Minister’s New Kingston office recently. Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱. The possibility of a...
GolfTravelPulse

Greg Norman Named Global Golf Ambassador for Sandals Resorts International

WHY IT RATES: Greg Norman will hold an advisory role and will also appear in marketing campaigns for Sandals Resorts. —Codie Liermann, Senior Editor. Greg Norman and Sandals Resorts International announced today that the renowned golf pro will serve as the Global Golf Ambassador for all of Sandals Resorts’ premier golf destinations spanning three islands including Sandals Emerald Bay in Exuma, Bahamas, Sandals Golf Club at Sandals Regency La Toc, Sandals St. Lucia Golf and Country Club at Cap Estate in St. Lucia and Sandals Golf and Country Club in Ocho Rios, Jamaica.
Worldeturbonews.com

Jamaica Tourism: Recovering faster, stronger and better

Today, Jamaica Tourism Minister Hon. Edmund Bartlett presented the closing Sectoral Debate for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 at Gordon House in Kingston, Jamaica, on June 15, 2021. The theme was Recovering Faster, Stronger and Better. Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱. Presentations and discussions were robust at the Sectoral Debate indicating...
Lifestylecaribjournal.com

US Virgin Islands, Jamaica Talk Tourism “Coopetition”

The US Virgin Islands is looking to work with its Caribbean neighbors to work on tourism-enhancing programs in the region — as the industry looks to rebound from the pandemic. In other words, the plan is to help competing destinations in the region cooperate to help move forward the regional...
Texas Statetexaslifestylemag.com

Escape the Texas Summer Heat in St. Kitts

Experience timeless charm in a destination that both recharges and inspires you. The picturesque island of St. Kitts is open to international travel. and offers several reasons why it should be your next vacation destination. This captivating West Indies paradise is known for the authentic charm which reminds you of...
Worldtrust.org

Trees or tourists? Jamaica's COVID recovery push threatens green aims

KINGSTON, June 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - As a child, Sophie Grizzle Roumel remembers swimming in the warm turquoise waters near a beach surrounded by mangroves outside her small village on Jamaica's west end. Today, the white sand beach is crowded with heavy trucks and around it the land is...
Worldcaribbeantoday.com

150,000 Visitors Expected in June, as Tourism Rebounds in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica –Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett says visitor arrivals for June are estimated at 150,000 as the sector continues to rebound. “So far, for the month of June, in seven days we have 37,000 visitors. That means we’re running at just over 5,000 per day,” he noted. The projected...
YogaJustLuxe.com

Discover A Renewed Sense Of Travel & Wellbeing At These 7 Resorts On International Yoga Day

Since June 21, 2015, all around the world, yogis and those aspiring for true asana, have been taking one special day to celebrate the physical, mental and spiritual practice. An invaluable gift of India's ancient tradition, yoga has been practiced for centuries bringing its practitioners in union with reality. While there are broadly four types of yoga - Karma yoga, Kriya Yoga, Bhakti yoga and Jnana yoga - yoga has seen a modern renaissance inviting a full range of people to practice. To celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21, these seven beautiful and energetic resorts are hosting creative yoga classes, unique treatments and special gatherings.
U.K.thestkittsnevisobserver.com

A&B Unveil Ambitious ‘Blue’ Ocean Protection Plan

Antigua and Barbuda lays claim to more ocean space than most other countries in the region. Not only are the twin-island nation’s world-famous waters a lynchpin of the tourism industry, they’re also a critical source of food and jobs. Perhaps never before has the need to protect them been greater...
Cape Coral, FLLodging

The Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village Unveils Renovation

CAPE CORAL, Florida—The Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village debuts a $15 million renovation. The comprehensive, guestroom-focused transformation debuts almost a full year ahead of schedule—a silver lining resulting from the nationwide hotel closures that impacted 2020. The hotel’s renovation was inspired by the concept of biophilia, a belief...
Businesstravelweekly.com

Sandals' Dunn's River resorts will be a part of Butch Stewart's legacy

The groundbreaking ceremony in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, on May 26 that marked the start of the two Sandals projects at Dunn's River was a bittersweet moment for Adam Stewart, executive chairman of Sandals Resorts International. "This is an extraordinary day for Sandals Resorts, and a moment of deep meaning for...
Lifestyleftnnews.com

Sandals Resorts Celebrates World Oceans Day

Sandals Resorts International (SRI) is making it easy for visitors to celebrate World Oceans Day today and all year long by offering activities that help to preserve and protect the environment and the Caribbean Sea. Through its not-for-profit Sandals Foundation, guests of SRI resorts throughout the Caribbean can help hatch...
Industrysflcn.com

Mind Food International On a Quest to Develop Corporate Leaders in Jamaica

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Jamaica’s politicians and private sector leaders often bemoan a lack of commitment and conviction among the country’s youth. But Natassia Barrett-Wright has empathy for those considered wayward, having endured considerable hardship in her early years. A leadership and Human Resources practitioner, she and her husband Jamar operate...
Lifestyleloopnews.com

UWP: 'For Saint Lucia To Work, Tourism Must Work'

Lenard Montoute (Far Left), Herod Stanislaus (Middle), Dominic Fedee (Right), Sabina Valmont (Far Right) Tourism, particularly in the era of COVID-19, has not had the easiest of times; particularly when it comes to public perception. This has sadly been compounded by the Saint Lucia Labour Party’s (SLP’s) jingoistic slogan of...
Miami, FLairwaysmag.com

Caribbean Airlines Adds Miami-Guyana Flights

MIAMI – With all the new routes recently announced by airlines flying out of Miami International Airport (MIA), Caribbean Airlines (BW) is not being left out, announcing service from MIA to Georgetown (GEO), Guyana. The flight will operate on Wednesdays and is a resumption of the nonstop service that was...
Worldbiometricupdate.com

Jamaica, Cayman Islands mull digital ID for more government services, PhilSys scaling up

Authorities in Jamaica are considering linking the national identification number (NIN) to the taxpayer’s registration number (TRN) once pending digital ID legislation has been okayed, according to the Jamaica Observer. The National Identification and Registration Act (NIRA) is awaiting parliamentary approval. Warren Vernon, project director for the National Identification System...
Collier County, FLcoasternation.com

Great Wolf Lodge Planning New Innovative Resort

Great Wolf Lodge is a renowned hotel chain known for their innovative resorts and thrilling indoor waterparks. Over the last few decades, the chain has installed resorts all over the United States in locations such as the Greater Chicago region, Cincinnati, Northern Ohio, Wisconsin Dells. and Colorado Springs. It seems that the chain is now looking at Western Florida to be the site of their newest and most innovative location yet.