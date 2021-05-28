Sandals® Resorts International Unveils Plans In Jamaica

Since June 21, 2015, all around the world, yogis and those aspiring for true asana, have been taking one special day to celebrate the physical, mental and spiritual practice. An invaluable gift of India's ancient tradition, yoga has been practiced for centuries bringing its practitioners in union with reality. While there are broadly four types of yoga - Karma yoga, Kriya Yoga, Bhakti yoga and Jnana yoga - yoga has seen a modern renaissance inviting a full range of people to practice. To celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21, these seven beautiful and energetic resorts are hosting creative yoga classes, unique treatments and special gatherings.