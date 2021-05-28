Cancel
Jerome, MI

Toyota turned a 2020 Prius into a rally car, and it rules

By Andrew Krok
msn.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNormally, if I said I was driving a Prius at full clip around a section of Bundy Hill Offroad Park in Jerome, Michigan, people would think I'm either crazy or intentionally trying to break the thing. But not today -- instead, I'm strapped into a six-point racing harness in a 2020 Toyota Prius that's been reimagined as a proper rally car. And it's not just some thought exercise, either; this car has already participated in American Rally Association racing, albeit in an exhibition class, mostly because nobody really seems to know how to categorize the car just yet.

