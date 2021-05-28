2021 BMW M4 First Drive Review | Mission accomplished

BMW has recently announced a billion-dollar investment in electric drivetrains and is doing everything it can to make its new electric vehicles as eco-friendly as possible. As part of this shift towards electrification, the German carmaker will unveil a couple of new EVs this year, and one of the first to arrive is the BMW iX. It promises an "exhilarating driving experience" and with its top M60 trim rumored to produce over 550 horsepower, that doesn't seem like an empty promise. But the first to be revealed is no slouch either. Meet the BMW iX xDrive50 with 516 hp and a range of around 300 miles.