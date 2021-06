The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport is lighter, longer and more streamlined — and still insanely powerful. It’s been around for five years now, but Bugatti’s efforts to refine and improve the Chiron have kept it in the public consciousness, and now there’s an updated, lighter Super Sport into which enthusiasts and well-to-do buyers can sink their teeth. As you’d expect, you’ll need fairly deep pockets — as pricing starts at $3.9 million (or 3.2 million Euros) before options, taxes, etc. Engineers took the lessons learned from earlier Chirons and ambitious 300 mph top speed runs to refine this car, from tweaking the chassis and aerodynamics to updating the Super Sport’s 8.0-liter quad-turbo W12 engine.