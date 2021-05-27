Supported Living Agency Now Hiring for a Direct Support Assistant position. 16.00 per hour
We are looking for flexible, self-motivated individuals to assist and coach adults with developmental disabilities in their homes and in the community. Job duties include, but are not limited to: assisting with daily living skills such as cooking, cleaning, grocery shopping, assisting with medications, providing transportation to appointments, etc., focusing on increasing quality-of-life and assisting with personal care- which may include assistance with showering and other hygiene care.lostcoastoutpost.com