Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Supported Living Agency Now Hiring for a Direct Support Assistant position. 16.00 per hour

lostcoastoutpost.com
 30 days ago

We are looking for flexible, self-motivated individuals to assist and coach adults with developmental disabilities in their homes and in the community. Job duties include, but are not limited to: assisting with daily living skills such as cooking, cleaning, grocery shopping, assisting with medications, providing transportation to appointments, etc., focusing on increasing quality-of-life and assisting with personal care- which may include assistance with showering and other hygiene care.

lostcoastoutpost.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supported Living#Bungalow Support Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Developmental Disabilities
Related
Healththepennyhoarder.com

Accenture Is Hiring a Contact Center Support Agent for a 12-Month Contract

Accenture, a global professional services company, is looking for a virtual contact center support agent who can work from anywhere. The primary responsibilities include data entry, inbound and outbound customer support and processing applications. Applicants must be willing to work an eight-hour shift between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays.
Jobschoose901.com

West Tennessee Family Solutions: Direct Support Professional

The Direct Support Professional works under the direct supervision of the House Manger. The primary responsibility of the Direct Support Professional is to teach skills and behaviors to maximize independence in activities of daily living for individuals who have intellectual and developmental disabilities and other special needs. Essential Duties:. Teaching...
Jobsmaynardtownadmin.org

Now Hiring: Assistant Town Clerk

Are you interested in working for the Town of Maynard? The Town of Maynard is seeking qualified applicants for a full time (37.5 hour) position of Assistant Town Clerk. The Assistant performs administrative and clerical work in assisting the Town Clerk in discharging the duties of the office; and all other related work as required. The Assistant Town Clerk is responsible for maintaining and improving upon the efficiency and effectiveness of all areas under his/her direction and control.
Health ServicesTimes Union

ReferWell and Khora Health Solutions Partner to Bring Better Care Coordination to Federally Qualified Health Centers

ReferWell, a fast-growing health technology company driving efficient care transitions through the last mile, today announced a partnership with Khora Health Solutions, an organization focused on creating access to specialty care for underserved patient populations. Together, the two companies will offer federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) access to a vast...
Plattsburgh, NYsuncommunitynews.com

Technical assistance support for N.Y. small business grants

PLATTSBURGH | The North Country Chamber of Commerce has been designated by Empire State Development, the state's economic development agency, to provide technical assistance to the region's small businesses, helping all who qualify to access assistance from the New York State COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program. The new...
Mashpee, MAcapecodtimes.com

Housing Assistance Corp. sends letter in support of Mashpee Commons expansion

Housing Assistance Corp. endorsed the proposed Mashpee Commons expansion project, citing the region’s need for housing. In a June 7 letter to the Mashpee Planning Board, Housing Assistance Corp. CEO Alisa Magnotta commended the town of Mashpee on entering into a development agreement with the Cape Cod Commission and Mashpee Commons for the expansion of mixed-use neighborhoods.
Women's Healthdailynurse.com

Nursing Specialties and Career Options for Improving Birth Outcomes

Though there are thousands of different healthcare jobs and hundreds of differing nursing career paths, few are more rewarding than those that lead to interactions with newborns. Working with parents who are thrilled to expand their family and excited to bring a new bundle of joy home is a wonderful opportunity. It can bring a lot of happiness into your career.
HomelessVermilion Standard

Community Compass project directs area residents to social supports.

City and County of Grande Prairie residents will better connect with needed social supports thanks to the Community Compass Project, a joint initiative between the city, county and the Community Foundation of Northwestern Alberta. The Community Compass will gather hundreds of independent social services and programs across the region into...
Knoxville, TNtbinewsroom.com

Now Hiring! Intelligence Analyst Positions Open! (Chattanooga & Knoxville)

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions. INTELLIGENCE ANALYST 1 | Criminal Investigation Division. Job Duties: This is an entry-level position responsible for providing analytical support to Federal, State, and Local law enforcement agencies statewide and nationwide, in response to requests for assistance. Specifically, provides analytical aid to law enforcement through the six designated TBI Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) programs: AMBER Alert, Gangs, Human Trafficking, Missing Children, Sex Offender Registry, and Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitives. Helps collect data and information regarding identified law enforcement areas of study for the preparation of publications. This position also requires significant knowledge and familiarity with products in the Microsoft Office Suite including: Excel, PowerPoint, Publisher, and Word.
JobsUniversity of Arkansas

Faulkner Center Now Hiring Back of House/Tech Graduate Assistant

The Faulkner Performing Arts Center is currently hiring a back of house/tech graduate assistant for the 2021-22 academic year. The graduate assistant's primary role is to assist in the oversight of the technical operations and execution of performances at the Faulkner Center, working hand in hand with the technical director to assist with scheduling, setup, teardown, maintenance and day-to-day operations of the hall. For more information, and to apply, visit the center's job listing.
Eagan, MNPosted by
Buffalo's Fire

Assistant Director Position Open Now at StrongHearts Native Helpline

(EAGAN, Minn., June 16, 2021) — StrongHearts Native Helpline (1-844-7NATIVE) is seeking a full-time Assistant Director. The position will be based at the organization’s national headquarters office in Eagan, Minnesota. The annual salary is negotiable. The Assistant Director reports to the StrongHearts Director and is responsible for the following major...
Richfield, OHscriptype.com

REGINA HEALTH CARE HIRING EVENT

ON-SITE INTERVIEWS JUNE 25, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Activity Assistant, Dining Services, Housekeeping, Maintenance, Nurses & STNA’s. Regina is a FIVE-STAR rated skilled nursing facility located in Richfield, Ohio. Regina offers competitive pay, comprehensive benefits package and a supportive environment with a team of professionals dedicated to supporting the...
Economymacaubusiness.com

Some 2,120 people hired via DSAL employment support initiatives

The Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) indicated that its services and programmes support residents finding employment has helped 2,122 people being hired in the first half of this year, however, the proportion of residents forwarded by the labour department to job interviews that actually gets hired remains low. The general unemployment...
RecipesWTOP

‘Support their independence’ – Montcordia cares for the person, offering peace of mind to the family

This content is sponsored by Montcordia. Maddie Rae knew her client would be hesitant. The woman had used other agencies before, and the experience had not been good. Rae knew from both experience and training that it would take time to build trust — a slow, consistent day-by-day effort. So she listened, got to know her client, and paid attention to what was important to her. It didn’t take long before she found a way to bond with her: food.