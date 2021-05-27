Supported Living Agency Now Hiring for a Direct Support Assistant position. 16.00 per hour

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions. INTELLIGENCE ANALYST 1 | Criminal Investigation Division. Job Duties: This is an entry-level position responsible for providing analytical support to Federal, State, and Local law enforcement agencies statewide and nationwide, in response to requests for assistance. Specifically, provides analytical aid to law enforcement through the six designated TBI Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) programs: AMBER Alert, Gangs, Human Trafficking, Missing Children, Sex Offender Registry, and Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitives. Helps collect data and information regarding identified law enforcement areas of study for the preparation of publications. This position also requires significant knowledge and familiarity with products in the Microsoft Office Suite including: Excel, PowerPoint, Publisher, and Word.