For those who think of China as a capitalist dream, the recent Chinese regulatory crackdown may have come as a stunning turn. For those who think of China as primarily a Communist state that only answers to the Party, it was only a matter of time. In reality both viewpoints hold merit. China is a consequential market with continued room for growth. It’s also an authoritarian state that may never see investors, particularly foreign investors, as a top priority. But more importantly, recent events appear to be part of a strategic shift already years in the making and still in the early stages.

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO