Meme, cannabis stocks up, Bitcoin under pressure [Video]

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobust economic data, huge fiscal spending boost appetite in stocks. Value, meme, and cannabis stocks gain as Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies remain under a decent selling pressure into the weekend. Oil companies couldn’t benefit from firmer oil prices this week, due to the increased pressure from environmental groups and activists, but BP is approaching the buy zone as oil companies remain a good reflation play, after all.

