MAINE, USA — They are rich, popular, famous, and deemed untouchable until recently. Social media has created an even playing field where the average person can learn so much about their favorite celebrity's daily life. Many actors, musicians, and athletes are on social media posting about what they eat, where they vacation, and so much more on Twitter, Facebook, or on their Snapchat accounts. This enables fans an opportunity to interact with their favorite celebrity and some lucky ones may even get a response back. While this may seem like harmless fun, the Westbrook Police Department is warning people about receiving direct messages from their favorite actor, musician, or athlete.