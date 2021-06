It's a question that I hope to never face, but I do want to know what is legal and what is not. I'm talking about the safety and security of an animal locked in a hot car here in Colorado. Sometimes even to a fault, I like to give the benefit of the doubt so let's hope this is never done intentionally. But we tracked down the answer and found out it is NOT illegal for you to break a car window in Colorado if you are rendering emergency assistance.